Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Drugs Market 2032: FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Prevalence, Companies by DelveInsight

Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Market Forecast

Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency companies are Novo Nordisk, Ascendis Pharma, Genexine, OPKO Health, and others.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency market.

Some facts of the Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Market Report are:

• According to DelveInsight, Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency market size is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2032.

• Key Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Therapies expected to launch in the market are TransCon Hgh, HyTropin, Somatrogon, and others.

• According to Shimon et al. (2019), In the USA, the incidence of AGHD is approximately 6000 new cases per annum, with an estimated 50,000 diagnosed adults. In Europe, the annual incidence is 12–19 cases per million.

• According to Tanaka et al. (2019), it has been found that greater portion of AGHD were contributed by adult population (approximately 80%) in which 89% of participants have multiple pituitary hormone deficiencies. The study also revealed that dyslipidemia, hypertension, and liver disease were common pre‑existing conditions in Japanese adults with AGHD.

• Market consist of various unmet needs including adherence in patients, and daily dosing of injections. However, with the continuous efforts of pharmaceuticals companies, the development of long-acting GH preparations has created new therapeutic possibilities by decreasing injection frequency, improving adherence and thereby potentially maximizing clinical outcomes. In addition, more research is needed in some key areas, such as better characterization of partial AGHD, optimization of care during transition, development of mathematical models to predict individual responses to GH therapy, impact of GH therapy in the mortality rates of hypo-pituitary patients, and therapeutic potential of the LAGH preparations, which will create pragmatic approach to the management of AGHD.

• On April 2024, Novo Nordisk announced results of A Multi-national, Multi-centre, Prospective, Single-arm, Observational, Non-interventional Post-authorisation Safety Study to Investigate Long-term Safety of Sogroya® (Somapacitan) in Adults With Growth Hormone Deficiency (AGHD) Under Routine Clinical Practice.

• On January 2024, Ascendis Pharma A/S announced results of a Multicenter, Open-Label, Extension Trial to Investigate Long Term Efficacy and Safety of Lonapegsomatropin in Adults With Growth Hormone Deficiency.

Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Overview

Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency (AGHD) is a medical condition characterized by inadequate secretion of growth hormone from the pituitary gland in adults. This deficiency can result from various causes, including pituitary tumors, traumatic brain injury, or genetic factors. The symptoms of AGHD can vary widely but often include fatigue, decreased muscle mass, increased body fat, and decreased bone density. Additionally, individuals with AGHD may experience psychological effects such as depression and impaired cognitive function. Diagnosis typically involves blood tests to measure growth hormone levels and assess other hormone levels. Treatment often involves hormone replacement therapy with synthetic growth hormone to alleviate symptoms and improve quality of life. However, treatment decisions should be individualized based on the patient's specific needs and medical history, and regular monitoring is necessary to adjust therapy as needed. AGHD can significantly impact overall health and well-being, but with appropriate management, many individuals can experience improvement in symptoms and quality of life.

Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Market

The Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency market trends by analyzing the impact of current Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032.

Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Epidemiology

The Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency drugs recently launched in the Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency market or expected to be launched in 2019-2032. The analysis covers the Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Pipeline Development Activities

The Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency treatment markets in the upcoming years are Novo Nordisk, Ascendis Pharma, Genexine, OPKO Health, and others.

Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Report Key Insights

1. Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Patient Population

2. Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Market

4. Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Market Opportunities

6. Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Therapeutic Approaches

7. Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Pipeline Analysis

8. Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Market

