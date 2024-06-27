HMP Global earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification

Great Place To Work Certification is recognized internationally by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience.

Recognition is based solely on positive feedback about workplace culture, employee experience, and strength of company leadership.

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMP Global, the omnichannel leader in healthcare events, education, and market insights, today announced its designation as a 2024 Great Place To Work, the definitive corporate recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace culture.

Great Place To Work Certifications recognize employers who create an outstanding employee experience. Certification is dependent on employee feedback and independent analysis, and the designation helps job seekers identify which companies genuinely offer a great company culture.

This year, 91% of HMP Global employees said new employees are made to feel welcome and that people care about each other at the company, and 94% are comfortable with their level of responsibility. Overall, 75% of employees at HMP Global say it is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

“This recognition affirms the work we do internally to create a positive, supportive environment for our employees that makes our company thrive,” said Jeff Hennessy, Chairman and CEO. “The Great Place To Work Certification also gives HMP Global a recruiting advantage by providing a globally recognized and research-backed verification of great employee experience.”

Headquartered in Pennsylvania, HMP Global also operates offices in New Jersey and Germany and produces nearly 500 conferences and educational events virtually and in-person throughout the United States and the world. Among its retention efforts, HMP Global hosts in-person networking events for employees multiple times a year and offers both live and virtual management training programs to help employees grow and develop leadership skills. Its record of employee retention is strong, with a 7-year average length of service.

“When a company culture is positive, when workers feel supported and encouraged to thrive, you see more overall success as a company,” said Anthony Mancini, HMP Global Chief Human Resources Officer and EVP of Operations. “We are proud to have a low turnover rate, a culture of innovation, and continued growth as a company. The Great Place To Work designation further quantifies that we are an employer of choice.”

Great Place To Work Certification is recognized internationally by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. It is one of multiple honors HMP Global has earned in recent years based on employee feedback, including seven Top Workplaces awards in 2023 and 2024, at the local, regional, and national levels.

For more information about the Great Place To Work Certification, visit greatplacetowork.com. Learn more about careers at HMP Global at: hmpglobal.com/careers.

ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.