Are you #SummerReady?

PHILADLEPHIA — Last week, the National Weather Service issued heat advisories across our region, impacting residents of Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. Baltimore, D.C., and Philadelphia saw record-breaking heat.

“Summer is just beginning in our region. Now is the time to prepare for hot weather,” said MaryAnn Tierney, FEMA Region 3 Regional Administrator. “Make sure you are receiving local alerts, taking steps to stay cool, and checking in with loved ones and neighbors.”

Everyone can take steps to reduce risks from heat. FEMA Region 3 and HHS Region 3 encourage residents to prepare and protect themselves and their communities.

Follow local officials and receive alerts to stay informed

Heed advice and guidance from local officials. Some states, counties, and cities share information through emergency notification systems. They may also offer resources, such as cooling centers, for residents in need.

The FEMA app shares real-time weather and emergency alerts from the National Weather Service. The FEMA app is free and available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Understand your risk

Type your zip code into the HeatRisk dashboard to learn how dangerous today’s heat is for your health. Much of the mid-Atlantic region has already had moderate (orange), major (red), and extreme (magenta) HeatRisk days this summer. On orange days, those more sensitive to heat should start to take precaution. On red and magenta days, everyone should take steps to protect themselves from the heat.

“Our region is facing unprecedented temperatures exacerbated by the climate crisis. This extreme heat can result in serious illness or death, especially among older adults, those with pre-existing conditions, pregnant women and their newborns,” said Dr. Dalton Paxman, HHS Region 3 Regional Health Administrator. “These new HHS tools and resources on extreme heat can help to keep our families and communities safe. While the extreme heat impacts can differ across our mid-Atlantic states, these measures can help us all to protect our health.”

For those at high risk

Anyone can develop heat-related illness, but some groups are at a greater risk. Pregnant women, people with asthma or heart disease, those 65 years of age or older, outdoor workers, infants and young children should take extra precaution. Work with your doctor to create a Heat Action Plan.

Take steps to get and stay cool

If you are under a heat warning: find air conditioning, check on family members and neighbors, drink fluids, avoid strenuous activities, wear light clothing, and never leave people or pets in a hot vehicle.

You can also take steps to keep your home cooler in hot weather. Do not use a fan as a primary cooling device; fans create airflow but do not reduce body temperature or prevent heat-related illnesses. Instead, cover windows with drapes, add insulation to keep heat out, and install air conditioners. If you are unable to afford your cooling costs, contact the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for help.

Identify places in your community where you can go to get cool. Find locations of cooling centers in your state or city through 2-1-1 and local media reports.

Know the signs & symptoms of heat-related illness

Heat-related illnesses are preventable. Know the signs, symptoms, and how to respond. If you or someone you know is experiencing the symptoms of heat stroke, call 9-1-1 and move the individual to a cooler place immediately.

If you take medication

Many common medications can make you more sensitive to heat, but don’t stop or change your medicines until you talk to your doctor. Also, some medications need to be kept out of hot places, so make sure to store them properly. If you take medication that needs to be refrigerated, have a plan for what to do if the power goes out.

Learn more at cdc.gov/extreme-heat and ready.gov/heat.