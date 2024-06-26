Shapiro Administration Invests Over $6.5 Million to Improve Safety of Water and Sewage Systems in Blair, Elk, and Somerset Counties

The Shapiro Administration is committed to addressing the challenges Pennsylvanians face and building strong, vibrant communities

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger today announced more than $6.5 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to ensure safe water and sewage systems in Blair, Elk and Somerset counties. The Shapiro Administration knows that DCED programs like CDBG are essential to strengthening our communities, improving the quality of life for residents, and boosting Pennsylvania’s economy.

“The Shapiro Administration is focused on supporting communities all across the Commonwealth by making meaningful investments to ensure Pennsylvanians have access to safe water and sewage systems,” said Secretary Siger. “Safe, healthy communities improve the quality of life for Pennsylvanians, and in turn can attract new businesses and jobs which help them prosper. CDBG grants are vital in making that happen – and this funding will help Blair, Elk, and Somerset counties ensure their residents have clean water and safe sewage systems.”

Blair County:

Blair County was awarded $3,805,316 for the Blair Township Reservoir Road Sanitary Sewer Extension project. The Blair Township Water and Sewer Authority will extend public sanitary sewer service to residences in the Reservoir Road area. The project will be divided into three separate gravity collection basins, with each having its own pump station and section of force main. In total, 220 new customers will be connected to the new municipal wastewater system.

Elk County:

Elk County was awarded $2,016,452 for the Horton Township Whetstone Waterline Project. The Brockway Borough Municipal Authority (BBMA) plans to construct a new eight-inch watermain loop to bypass the existing and antiquated water line located on Keystone Road and a portion of Coder Road in Brockport. The current water line is extremely old, undersized, and deteriorating. This bypass will improve efficiency and eliminate contamination. Three fire hydrants will also be installed to improve fire protection capabilities in the area. In total, 69 residents will be served through the project.

Somerset County:

Somerset County was awarded $755,000 to upgrade the storm sewer system along Allegheny Street in Boswell. This project will help eliminate numerous flooding issues to several buildings and properties within the borough. A total of 750 residents will be served through this project.

“Community Development Block Grants are vital to the ongoing revitalization of our Commonwealth’s communities,” said John S. Brenner, Executive Director, Pennsylvania Municipal League. “We applaud Governor Josh Shapiro for making this important investment in sewer and water projects that remain a top priority for our residents.”

“Community Development Block Grants are valuable partnerships in helping communities fund essential water and wastewater improvements,” said Douglas Bilheimer, Executive Director, Pennsylvania Municipal Authorities Association. “CDBG and other financing initiatives help authorities maintain safe, regulatory compliant systems for Pennsylvania citizens.”

“The Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs fully supports programs that provide funding resources to improve water and sewer systems,” said Chris Cap, Executive Director, Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs. “We must continue to improve the quality of life of Pennsylvania residents across all communities. We commend the efforts of Secretary Siger and DCED for their continued exceptional efforts to partner with boroughs across this great Commonwealth.”

CDGB funds strengthen Pennsylvania communities by assisting with housing improvements, building suitable living environments, expanding economic opportunities geared to low- and moderate-income individuals, and improving critical community health and welfare infrastructure.

