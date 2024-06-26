LetsStopAIDS Launches Nationwide Campaign to Reform Sex-Ed at Pride Toronto
Selected as the 2024 Pride Toronto Charity of Choice, LetsStopAIDS aims to reform sexual education across Canadian provinces
“Making sex-ed positive encourages youth to understand their bodies, relationships, and the importance of consent".”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto Pride Charity of Choice, LetsStopAIDS, surveyed over 3,000 youth nationwide from 2022 to 2024 and uncovered a critical need for reform in Sexual Education in Canada. Alarmingly, two-thirds of the youth interviewed for our Sex Lives Report stated that sex-ed had failed them, with one-third reporting that it left them feeling scared to have sex. Moreover, only 23% of young Canadians reported using a condom during sex—a significant 30% drop from 2020. Even more concerning, 80% of sexually active youth are not seeking testing for STIs, and 27% of those diagnosed with an STI do not seek treatment. In relation to Pride, only 34% of youth recall learning about sexuality in high school, and just 19% about gender identity.
These alarming statistics underscore the urgent need for comprehensive sex-ed reform. "As one of this year's Charity of Choice for Toronto Pride, we are launching 'Make Sex-Ed Positive!' and calling on Ontario's Minister of Education, Todd Smith, to support comprehensive sexual education reform in the province. We need to make sex education a positive, educational experience for youth through comprehensive sex-ed reform,” stated Shamin Mohamed Jr., President of LetsStopAIDS.
In Canada, the spread of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs) continues to pose a significant threat to the well-being of youth. Denying access to essential education denies them their right to health, information, and protection. Comprehensive sex-ed fosters an environment of positivity, inclusivity and respect, free from stigma and discrimination.
“Making sex-ed positive encourages youth to understand their bodies, relationships, and the importance of consent, helping to build a society where every individual can make informed and safe choices about their sexual health. Ensuring that all youth across Canada have access to sex-ed is a crucial step in safeguarding their future and promoting equality and human rights.” Stated Tatiana Goulart, National Manager of LetsStopAIDS.
80% of sexually active youth are not seeking testing for STIs, and 27% of young people diagnosed with an STI do not seek treatment. As one of the Charities of Choice for Toronto Pride, LetsStopAIDS is highlighting these alarming trends among youth and calling on the Ontario Minister of Education to support comprehensive sex-ed reform in Ontario.
LetsStopAIDS will extend this campaign across Canada, reaching Montreal Pride, Winnipeg Pride, and more. You can sign the petition here.
LetsStopAIDS is Canada's largest youth-driven HIV charity. Since 2004, LetsStopAIDS has encouraged youth leadership as a way to accelerate the HIV response globally. With 10+ global projects, LetsStopAIDS implements youth-led educational initiatives, research, community engagement, and skills development programmes.
