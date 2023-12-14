LetsStopAIDS, Canada's largest Youth-HIV charity, is elected to represent North America at UNAIDS

Shamin Mohamed Jr, 53rd PCB UNAIDS Meeting LetsStopAIDS Logo

LetsStopAIDS will be represented by Shamin Mohamed Jr., who has advocated for youth involvement in the global HIV response for almost two decades.

Our representation at UNAIDS marks a significant step forward in advocating for Canadian and North American youth in the global fight against HIV.” — Shamin Mohamed Jr, founder and President of LetsStopAIDS