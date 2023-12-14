LetsStopAIDS, Canada's largest Youth-HIV charity, is elected to represent North America at UNAIDS
LetsStopAIDS will be represented by Shamin Mohamed Jr., who has advocated for youth involvement in the global HIV response for almost two decades.
Our representation at UNAIDS marks a significant step forward in advocating for Canadian and North American youth in the global fight against HIV.”GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant development for HIV advocacy, LetsStopAIDS, Canada's largest youth-driven HIV charity, has been elected as the Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) delegate for North America at the United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS). The election, which underscores the charity's growing influence in the global HIV response, occurred during the 53rd session of the UNAIDS Programme Coordinating Board (PCB) in Geneva.
— Shamin Mohamed Jr, founder and President of LetsStopAIDS
Shamin Mohamed Jr., who has been at the forefront of promoting youth involvement in HIV-related issues for almost twenty years, will lead LetsStopAIDS in this new role. "This is a milestone for LetsStopAIDS and our network of volunteers and a testament to the dedication and impact of our work," stated Mohamed Jr. "Our representation at UNAIDS marks a significant step forward in advocating for Canadian and North American youth in the global fight against HIV."
Shamin has become a widely recognized activist for his significant contributions to youth involvement in the global HIV response. At the age of 15, Shamin founded LetsStopAIDS while in High School in Toronto in response to his principal, who discouraged him from being engaged with HIV activism.
Shamin's efforts as a youth leader were awarded when he was named one of Canada’s ‘Top 20 under 20’. Almost twenty years later, LetsStopAIDS has grown to become Canada's largest Youth-HIV charity. Under his leadership, LetsStopAIDS has extended its reach to over 72 countries, promoting a sex-positive and comprehensive approach to sexual health.
During his dynamic journey as an activist, Shamin became a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist. Shortly after completing his degree in Health Sciences at the University of Ottawa, he became co-founder of DECIEM, a multinational beauty company that revolutionized the skincare industry. As a result of his business success, Shamin possesses a unique perspective on organizational leadership. He has taken what he’s learned from his work with DECIEM and continues to grow LetsStopAIDS. “I look forward to joining UNAIDS in the global fight to eradicate new infections of HIV.”
About LetsStopAIDS
LetsStopAIDS is Canada's largest Youth-HIV charity focused on fostering youth leadership and enhancing awareness about HIV and sexual health among youth aged 15 to 29. With a vast network of volunteers worldwide, LetsStopAIDS implements educational initiatives, research, community engagement, and skills development programmes in Canada and internationally. With programming reaching over 200,000 youth globally, LetsStopAIDS plays a crucial role in developing effective awareness strategies for HIV prevention and in actively combating HIV-related stigma within young communities. In 2023, LetsStopAIDS released new findings from the Sex Lives Report, a nationally representative survey that investigates the sexual behaviour of Canadian youth and the intersection with HIV/STI prevention. Learn more at LetsStopAIDS.org
Gerson Scheidweiler
LetsStopAIDS
+1 437-972-5086
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok