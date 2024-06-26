Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,126 in the last 365 days.

What Are the Effects of Home Call on Sleep, Burnout, and Surgeon Well-Being?

In the latest episode of The Operative Word from JACS podcast, host Thomas K. Varghese, MD, MS, MBA, FACS, is joined by Jamie Coleman, MD, FACS, from the University of Louisville in Kentucy. They discuss Dr. Coleman’s recent Journal of the American College of Surgeons article, “Home Is Not Always Where the Sleep Is: The Effect of Home Call on Sleep, Burnout, and Surgeon Well-Being,” which quantifies sleep loss and burnout associated with home call in acute care surgeons, emphasizing that there are both physical and emotional contributors to burnout. 

You just read:

What Are the Effects of Home Call on Sleep, Burnout, and Surgeon Well-Being?

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more