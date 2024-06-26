What Are the Effects of Home Call on Sleep, Burnout, and Surgeon Well-Being?

In the latest episode of The Operative Word from JACS podcast, host Thomas K. Varghese, MD, MS, MBA, FACS, is joined by Jamie Coleman, MD, FACS, from the University of Louisville in Kentucy. They discuss Dr. Coleman’s recent Journal of the American College of Surgeons article, “Home Is Not Always Where the Sleep Is: The Effect of Home Call on Sleep, Burnout, and Surgeon Well-Being,” which quantifies sleep loss and burnout associated with home call in acute care surgeons, emphasizing that there are both physical and emotional contributors to burnout.