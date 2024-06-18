See What’s in Store at the 2024 Quality and Safety Conference and Book Housing by June 25

The 2024 ACS Quality and Safety Conference (QSC) is the premier forum to learn the latest advancements in surgical quality and safety and meet world leaders in the field. This year, QSC will show why the ACS is the House of Surgery, as the workshops and sessions bring together surgeons, nurses, anesthesiologists, and QI professionals from a wide range of surgical disciplines.

By attending QSC, you will have the chance to build your network and gain timely, relevant skills to bring back to your institution.

Following are just a few of the opportunities available this year. Register today, and take advantage of discounted hotel rates before the June 25 deadline.

3 Days of General Sessions Dedicated to Value

The theme this year is The Power of Value: Expanding Your Impact. Starting Friday, July 19, the general sessions kick off with an exploration of all the ways in which individuals and teams drive value. On Saturday, hear from leaders like US News & World Report’s Ben Harder who will take the stage to offer a variety of perspectives on value. Then join hundreds of attendees in the first general session workshop, where you will gain hands-on experience measuring value. QSC ends on Sunday, with a deep dive into what the future holds for quality and safety. Learn more >>>

A Chance to Support Sustainability and Planetary Health

On Saturday, July 20, attend “A Practical Guide to Environmental Sustainability in Surgery” for an interactive discussion about the environmental impact of surgical care delivery. This is a chance to join a longitudinal quality improvement initiative aimed at quantifying and reducing healthcare-associated emissions. Topics of discussion include reducing inhaled anesthetic gas use, improving waste stream segregation, streamlining surgical trays, and medical device reprocessing.

Network at Social Events

Climb the leaderboard for the QSC Scavenger Hunt, join friends new and old at the Welcome Reception, take part in the Quality Rumble, Family Feud Showdown, and more in Denver. You’ll also be able to mingle with attendees and abstract authors at the Abstract Poster Reception, where a record number of abstracts were submitted in 2024. Learn more >>>