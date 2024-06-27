CCS Ranked on Channel Futures 2024 MSP 501—Tech Industry’s Most Prestigious List of Managed Service Providers Worldwide
Annual Channel Futures MSP 501 Identifies Best of the Best in the Managed Services Industry
Being included in this distinguished list underscores our commitment to excellence and innovation in the managed services industry.”HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CCS (Custom Computer Specialists), a leading provider of innovative IT solutions and services, announced today that they have been named as one of the world’s top-performing managed service providers in the prestigious 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. For the past 17 years, managed service providers around the globe have submitted applications for inclusion on this prestigious and definitive listing. It is a milestone achievement for any managed services organization to be included on the list. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey uses a quantitative methodology to rank companies based on their client success, financial success, and innovation. The methodology has been developed by a Who’s-Who in the managed services industry.
— Jay Whitchurch, CEO of CCS
As a market-leading MSP, CCS’s capabilities encompass a comprehensive set of Technology Services designed to optimize and secure clients' technology environments. Their services include end-user support to minimize downtime, and proactive monitoring and management of IT infrastructure to ensure systems are secure, up-to-date and operate efficiently. They offer innovative and robust cybersecurity measures to protect against threats and data breaches, alongside disaster recovery and business continuity planning to safeguard critical operations. CCS also provides cloud management services, facilitating seamless integration and efficient use of cloud resources.
"We are incredibly honored to be named to the Channel Futures 2024 MSP 501 list," said Jay Whitchurch, CEO of CCS.
"Being included in this distinguished list underscores our commitment to excellence and innovation in the managed services industry. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to our clients, team members, and partners who have made this achievement possible. We have an outstanding team that is amazingly talented and dedicated to our clients’ success. As we look to the future, we are excited about the opportunities ahead and will continue to deliver unparalleled service and value to our clients.”
This year’s list is one of the most competitive in the survey’s history. Winners will be recognized on the Channel Futures website and honored during a special ceremony at MSP Summit, Sept 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA.
“The 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners survived a challenging market and emerged as the highest performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today,” said Dave Raffo, MSP editor and MSP 501 project manager. “The most impressive thing about the MSP 501 winners is they deliver for their customers every day. These are the most innovative, driven, and successful MSPs in a fiercely competitive industry.”
The Channel Futures media organization, owned and operated by Informa, is the only channel-centric events, media and research company that can provide such insight into the managed services market.
About CCS
CCS is a premier provider of technology solutions and services throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Mid-West. Many organizations rely on CCS to deliver high-quality, highly reliable and secure technology solutions to support their cybersecurity, managed services, cloud, software, network management, and strategic planning needs. Established in 1979, CCS's extensive knowledge and experience have positioned it as a trusted partner for educational institutions, government agencies, healthcare providers, nonprofits, small to mid-sized businesses, and corporations throughout these regions.
With close to 450 of the best-and-brightest employees in the technology industry, CCS has offices in Hauppauge, NY (HQ); Providence, RI; Cleveland, OH; Raleigh, NC; and Wilmington, DE. We strongly believe in “Right People, Right Results”. Providing the Right Results for our clients has earned CCS numerous certifications, awards and distinctions: SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance; CRN North America “Elite 150”, “Elite 250” and “Security 100” for top Managed Service Providers; channel Futures 501, Top 10 K12 Solution Providers; Best Cybersecurity and Best Computer Services in Long Island; and Best Places to Work. Learn more at www.customonline.com.
About Channel Futures
Channel Futures is a media and events destination for the information technology and communications industry. We provide information, perspective, and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagent and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.
Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; we are leading Channel Partners forward. Our properties include awards programs such as the Channel Futures MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; Channel Partners events, which delivers unparalleled in-person events including Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit. More information is available at channelfutures.com.
Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a leading provider of market insight and market access to the global business technology community. Through in-depth expertise and an engaged audience community, Informa Tech helps business professionals make better technology decisions and marketers reach the most powerful tech buyers and influencers in the world. Across its portfolio of over 100+ trusted brands, Informa Tech has over 1000 industry experts, including over 400 research analysts and consultants in global research group Omdia, and a monthly audience reach of over 125 million. Informa Tech is a division of FTSE 100 company Informa plc.
