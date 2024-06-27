Tinubu Welcomes Yaron Ben-Zvi as New General Manager of Surety Business
Tinubu appoints insurtech veteran Yaron Ben-Zvi as new General Manager of Surety business to drive innovation and growth.
I am excited to join Tinubu at such a pivotal time.”MAITLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tinubu, the global leader in Surety and Trade Credit software solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Yaron Ben-Zvi as the new General Manager of its Surety business. This strategic addition to our leadership team underscores Tinubu’s commitment to continued investment and innovation in the Surety industry.
— Yaron Ben-Zvi
Yaron Ben-Zvi brings a wealth of experience in building and scaling fintech and insurtech businesses, with a strong track record of driving digital transformation and operational excellence. His extensive background includes leading significant product and technology initiatives in both large enterprises and early-stage ventures.
“Tinubu’s reputation for excellence in Surety and Trade Credit software is unparalleled,” said Yaron Ben-Zvi, “and I look forward to working with the team to continue driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our clients.”
About Yaron Ben-Zvi
Before joining Tinubu, Yaron served as the Chief Operating Officer at Oka, The Carbon Insurance Company, where he played a key role in building an innovative surplus lines insurer to cover the risks associated with carbon credits. Prior to that, he was the CEO of Haven Technologies, a MassMutual subsidiary, where he led the development of a leading B2B SaaS platform for life insurance, significantly enhancing technology and product governance.
Yaron’s notable achievements include:
- Leading a division of over 350 employees at MassMutual to build a cloud-based life insurance SaaS solution.
- Founding Haven Life Insurance Agency, an award-winning leader in online life insurance, and successfully scaling the business post-acquisition by MassMutual.
- Co-founding GoalMine.com, an early robo-advisor platform that expanded access to investing through a unique customer acquisition approach.
“We are thrilled to welcome Yaron to the Tinubu family,” said Morgan Franc, CEO of Tinubu. “His expertise with software in both the fintech and insurtech sectors, coupled with his proven track record of leadership, will be instrumental in driving our Surety business forward. This appointment reflects our dedication to providing our clients with the most advanced and efficient solutions in the market.”
About Tinubu
Founded in 2000, Tinubu is a pioneer in Surety and Trade Credit software solutions, providing comprehensive and purpose-built software for these niche specialty lines of insurance. With a commitment to continuous innovation, Tinubu serves a vast network of carriers and brokers, offering unmatched expertise and a robust suite of products that streamline operations and enhance efficiency.
Taylor Grantham
Tinubu
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
YouTube