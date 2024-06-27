Celebrating Vision, Leadership, and Faith: The Inaugural Daniel Taiwo Odukoya Lecture
Mr. Ben Akabueze, the former Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation gives inaugural lecture
The Inaugural Taiwo Daniel Odukoya Lecture celebrates leadership & faith, with speeches by Ben Akabueze & Yemi Osinbajo & book relaunch.
The church must instill good values that Christians can adhere to when they find themselves in public roles. Integrity and principled leadership are paramount”LAGOS, NIGERIA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 15, 2024, the Civic Center in Victoria Island, Lagos, hosted a momentous event as The Fountain of Life Church inaugurated the Daniel Taiwo Odukoya Lecture Series. This annual lecture series, named in honor of the late founder and inspirational leader, Pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya, aims to celebrate his legacy and continue his mission of empowering individuals through faith and leadership.
The event commenced with an emotional and reflective welcome speech by Pastor Tolu Odukoya, the daughter of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya. She eloquently articulated her father’s enduring impact, emphasizing his dedication to fostering leaders within the Christian community and beyond.
"Pastor Taiwo Daniel Odukoya was a beacon of wisdom and a passionate advocate for leadership. His belief that 'I am a pastor of leaders' underpinned his life's work. He dedicated himself to helping others realize their potential and live impactful lives, grounded in faith," Pastor Toluwani Odukoya remarked.
Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the former Vice President of Nigeria, delivered a profound goodwill message in which he urged the church to cultivate strong values in Christians, equipping them to uphold these principles in public service.
"The church must instill good values that Christians can adhere to when they find themselves in public roles. Integrity and principled leadership are paramount," Osinbajo advocated.
The inaugural lecture with the theme “Strengthening the Christian Voice in Government and Public Office” was delivered by Mr. Ben Akabueze, the former Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation. In his compelling lecture, Akabueze explored the integral role of Christians in public service and the necessity of upholding ethical standards in governance. He outlined several key strategies for Christians to navigate the complexities of modern governance while maintaining their integrity and faith:
1. Building Alliances: Forming partnerships with like-minded individuals and groups can amplify the Christian voice and provide support in advocating for ethical and just policies.
2. Engaging in Continuous Learning: Staying informed about current issues, understanding diverse perspectives, and seeking wisdom from faith traditions can better equip Christians to address contemporary challenges effectively.
3. Promoting Dialogue and Understanding: Christians can lead in fostering respectful dialogue among diverse groups, creating spaces for constructive conversations that build more cohesive communities.
"In today’s diverse and pluralistic society, Christians must engage with respect and understanding towards other faiths and secular perspectives. This approach does not compromise one’s beliefs but rather seeks ways to express them effectively," Akabueze stated.
A significant highlight of the event was the relaunch of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya’s influential book, *Reclaiming the Nigerian Dream*. Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, the Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, emphasized the timeless relevance of his father’s teachings and his vision for a prosperous Nigeria achieved through inspired leadership and unwavering faith.
"This lecture series celebrates the life and legacy of my father, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, who was an advocate of intentional citizenship. He believed in the greatness and future of Nigeria. To commemorate his life, we initiated these lectures to discuss leadership in all spheres of life – governance, spirituality, business, and more. Our goal is to empower people to lead in every area of their lives," Pastor Jimmy Odukoya said.
He shared exciting plans for the future of the lecture series, noting that it will be held annually, coinciding with Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's birthday. Each lecture will focus on instilling leadership qualities in attendees and will be recognized as part of Continuous Professional Development (CPD), allowing participants to utilize it for ongoing learning in their respective fields.
About The Fountain of Life Church
Founded in 1992 by Pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya, The Fountain of Life Church is dedicated to nurturing leaders and empowering individuals to realize their God-given potential. The church continues to inspire and uplift communities across Nigeria and beyond through its various ministries and programs.
