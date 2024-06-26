Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Report 2034: Epidemiology, Therapies, Latest Approvals by DelveInsight

Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Outlook

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer companies are Hoffmann-La Roche, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, CG Oncology, ImmunityBio, and others.

Some of the key facts of the Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Report:

The Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

The total NMIBC market size in the US was estimated to be USD 1,700 million in 2023, which is expected to grow during the forecast period (2024–2034).

NMIBC is a clinically heterogeneous group of cancers with a wide range of recurrence and progression probabilities that depend on several clinical and pathologic factors.

The current treatment regimen includes surgery, intravesical immunotherapy (BCG), and intravesical chemotherapy.

The standard care treatment for intermediate- and high-risk NMIBCs is a transurethral resection of the bladder tumor (TURBT) followed by intravesical Bacillus Calmette–Guerin (BCG) instillations with induction and maintenance therapy for up to 3 years.

There are only two approved drugs for the treatment of NMIBC, namely KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) and ADSTILADRIN (nadofaragene firadenovec-vncg), which were approved in 2020 and 2022, respectively by the FDA. Since then, both drugs have been approved in the United States only.

Long before the COVID pandemic fueled the supply chain crisis, there was a shortage of BCG. BCG has long been the go-to initial treatment for high-risk NMIBC. The continuing BCG shortage has forced doctors to rely on other treatments for their patients with high-risk NMIBC. Among the alternatives they have turned to is a combination of two chemotherapy drugs, gemcitabine and docetaxel.

Gene therapy is an option with promising potential in HR-NMIBC. Oncolytic viral therapy is becoming more popular, particularly with the FDA's approval of nadofaragene firadenovec-vcng.

TLD-1433, combined with the TLC-3200 medical laser system, pioneers a personalized Ruthenium-based PhotoDynamic compound for BCG-unresponsive NMIBC, including CIS and papillary Ta or T1 tumors. This groundbreaking technology innovates NMIBC treatment and marks a transformative shift in medical technology paradigms.

Protara‘s TARA-002 exhibits a strong mechanism of action and offers clear advantages in overcoming the challenges related to BCG manufacturing.

TOKYO-172 is a predominantly used BCG strain in Japan.

The growing array of novel therapeutic agents for individuals with NMIBC presents challenges in determining the optimal treatment and sequence, given the diverse mechanisms of action and varying levels of efficacy. Customized treatment strategies are recommended, relying on a comprehensive understanding of disease characteristics, available treatments, and patient attributes and identifying and validating prognostic and predictive biomarkers.

The pipeline of NMIBC is strong with promising therapies like CG0070 (CG Oncology), Anktiva (ImmunityBio), Sasanlimab (Pfizer), EG-70 (enGene), UGN-102 (Urogen), Ruvidar/TLD-1433 (Theralase) and others.

In 2023, in the 7MM the total diagnosed prevalent cases of NMIBC were ~1,500,000.

Key Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Companies: Hoffmann-La Roche, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, UroGen Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, CG Oncology, ImmunityBio, Theralase Technologies, Protara Therapeutics, enGene, NanOlogy, Asieris Pharmaceutical, and others

Key Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Therapies: ADSTILADRIN (nadofaragene firadenovec), and others

The Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market dynamics.

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Overview

Non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) is a type of bladder cancer where the tumor is restricted to the innermost layer of the bladder wall, without penetrating the muscular layer. This early stage of bladder cancer is quite common and is often seen as a superficial growth, manifesting as papillary tumors or carcinoma in situ. Given its tendency to recur or progress, NMIBC necessitates careful monitoring and treatment, which typically includes transurethral resection of the bladder tumor (TURBT) and subsequent therapies delivered directly into the bladder, such as Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) immunotherapy or chemotherapy. Regular cystoscopies and adherence to established guidelines are crucial for effective management and monitoring.

Diagnosing NMIBC involves cystoscopy and tissue biopsy. An initial cystoscopic examination, which may include biopsies of any visible tumors, is usually conducted in an outpatient setting. Flexible cystoscopy, facilitated by a topical anesthetic lubricant, helps minimize discomfort during the procedure, especially for male patients. While transurethral resection is the standard initial treatment for most NMIBC cases, a thorough cystoscopic examination of the entire urethra and bladder is essential before proceeding with the resection. However, if a bladder lesion is detected during the evaluation of hematuria via CT or MRI, surgeons may opt to perform TURBT immediately. During the resection, all significant tumors should be removed and labeled, with their location, configuration (papillary or flat), size, and number documented in a consistent manner to guide future surveillance and assess treatment outcomes.

High-risk NMIBC, though less advanced than muscle-invasive bladder cancer, can exhibit considerable aggressiveness. Management strategies for high-risk NMIBC include regular cystoscopies for monitoring, intravesical immunotherapy with BCG, and in severe cases, removal of the bladder (cystectomy). Despite the potential for a positive prognosis, treatment can be intensive and may require years of follow-up. The main treatment options for NMIBC include surgery, BCG immunotherapy, and chemotherapy delivered into the bladder. Surgery, whether alone or in combination with other treatments, is a common approach. TURBT is a frequently used surgical technique to remove visible cancer cells, ensuring a comprehensive treatment approach.

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

Prevalent Cases of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Key Companies

Hoffmann-La Roche, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, UroGen Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, CG Oncology, ImmunityBio, Theralase Technologies, Protara Therapeutics, enGene, NanOlogy, Asieris Pharmaceutical

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Therapies

ADSTILADRIN (nadofaragene firadenovec), KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab), Sasanlimab (PF-06801591)

Scope of the Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Report:

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Companies: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Huabo Biopharm Co., Ltd., Beijing Scitech-Mq Pharmaceuticals, Oxford BioMedica, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Takeda, Amgen, Novartis, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Pfizer, Calithera Biosciences, Inc, AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Abbott, SCRI Development Innovations, LLC, Astellas Pharma Inc, and others

Key Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Therapies: Bevacizumab, HB0025, ST-1898 tablets, Trovax, fruquintinib+sintilimab, Cabozantinib, AMG 102, Pazopanib, tivozanib (AV-951), Belzutifan, Temsirolimus (CCI-779), CB-839, ABT-869, Nivolumab, ABT-510/Thrombospondin-1 mimetic, bevacizumab, CP-461, and others

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer current marketed and Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer emerging therapies

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Dynamics: Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market drivers and Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

4. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

9. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Unmet Needs

11. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Drivers

16. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Barriers

17. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Appendix

18. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

