General election 2024: Seven things we learned from the smaller parties’ manifestos

Unsurprisingly, both the Scottish and Welsh nationalist manifestos include a range of proposals for strengthening devolution. Plaid Cymru echo the findings of the Independent Commission on the Future of Wales, including a call for full transfer of justice powers, which the Liberal Democrats also favour. The SNP call for full fiscal devolution alongside powers over migration, social security and energy regulation.

The SNP and Plaid Cymru also reiterate their ultimate intention to secure independence. Plaid propose a green paper on how to reach that destination and the SNP restates its claim that winning a majority of Scottish seats would empower the Scottish government to begin immediate negotiations with Westminster.

This claim bears no legal weight, and the political reality is that no prospective prime minister is likely to sign off on a referendum in the next parliament. The SNP also reiterate that it would lead an independent Scotland back into the European Union, a move which would create a new hard border with England, its largest trade partner.

In Northern Ireland, Sinn Féin’s manifesto urges the government to set a date for a border poll. Polling from 2022 suggests only a third of people are in favour of reunification, so it seems unlikely that the next UK government will face serious pressure to schedule a border poll. Meanwhile, the DUP commits to continuing to challenge the Irish Sea Border.

As for the smaller UK-wide parties, the Liberal Democrats reaffirm their longstanding commitment to a federal constitution for the UK, while the Green party espouse the principle of national self-determination for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.