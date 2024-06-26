Wahsega Named to TAG Top 40 Innovative Companies

ATLANTA, GA, USA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wahsega has been named the Top 40 Innovative Companies in Georgia for 2024 by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). This honor recognizes Wahsega’s commitment to creating more equity in education through innovative communications solutions.

Wahsega’s flagship product, Carina, is at the forefront of this mission. Designed and manufactured in Alpharetta, Georgia, Carina is a revolutionary school communication system that integrates Public Address (PA) systems, intercoms, and bell schedulers into a unified, cost-effective solution. By making advanced communication tools accessible and affordable, Wahsega is breaking down barriers that have traditionally kept state-of-the-art technology out of reach for many educational institutions, particularly those facing budget constraints.

The recognition from TAG highlights Wahsega's significant impact on the technology and educational sectors in Georgia. "As TAG celebrates its milestone 25th anniversary, we are reminded of the caliber of the Top 40 companies each year," said TAG's President & CEO, Larry K. Williams. "This year's winners include companies in AI, aerospace, cybersecurity, digital health, manufacturing, sustainability, robotics, and an array of industries that have become synonymous with the Peach State.

Wahsega® offers communications and control systems for buildings with Carina®. The Carina platform is a comprehensive system that combines Public Address (PA) System, Intercom, LED Signage, and Bell Scheduling functionalities. All Wahsega products are designed, developed, and manufactured in the USA.

