【Foster high-quality tourism development】“Quality Retail Services” Seminar Series 2024 begins

MACAU, June 26 - Jointly organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Consumer Council and Sands China, the “Quality Retail Services” Seminar Series 2024 (the “Seminar Series”) begins today (26 June), which consists of four themed seminars to be held successively from this month through the second half of this year. Tailored for Certified Shops and employees in the retail and tourism-related sectors, the Seminar Series is held to upgrade retail and tourism service quality, enhance satisfaction among local and visiting shoppers, in turn fostering quality tourism development and reinforcing Macao’s status as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

Quality shopping experiences drive sustainable tourism development forward

An opening ceremony was held for the “Quality Retail Services” Seminar Series 2024 at the Londoner Macao today (26 June). Acting Director of MGTO, Cheng Wai Tong, President of the Executive Committee of Consumer Council, Leong Pek San, and Vice President of Human Resources at Sands China Limited, Paulo Cheong, attended the ceremony together with other guests and representatives of the tourism, retail and other related sectors.

Acting Director of MGTO, Cheng Wai Tong, remarked in his speech that shopping is one of travelers’ major spending activities. It is therefore quite important to enhance retail service quality. He hopes that through the Seminar Series this year, local employees can learn about the principles and skills of retail services nowadays, thereby providing visiting shoppers with quality services in Macao, to optimize overall tourism experiences and advance sustainable tourism development.

President of the Executive Committee of Consumer Council, Leong Pek San, stated in her remarks that trustworthy brand reputation and quality service are the key to Macao’s development as a world centre of tourism and leisure. She hopes that the Seminar Series can support professional enhancement of retail employees, who can enhance their competitiveness and overall service quality, together building Macao’s reputation as a trustworthy and quality destination.

Themed seminars equip retailers for greater services

After co-organizing the first “Quality Retail Services” Seminar Series in 2023, MGTO, Consumer Council and Sands China once again partner up to roll out the “Quality Retail Services” Seminar Series 2024. From June through the second half of 2024, four seminars will be held to address the market trends and customers’ needs under the themes namely “Embracing Change: Retail’s Adaptive Edge”, “Retail’s Competitive Edge: Exceptional Talent”, “Retail Triumph: Elevating Customers, Elevating Business” and “Elevating Retail through the Loyalty of Devoted Customers”. Professionals in the fields are invited to shed light on the topics as guest speakers. The Series aims to enhance tourism and retail service quality in Macao for greater satisfaction among customers.

Service and image optimization for sales enhancement

Following the opening ceremony, the first seminar unfolded under the theme of “Embracing Change: Retail’s Adaptive Edge”. President of Macau Live Streaming Association, José Chan Rodrigues, was invited to elaborate on branding through new media, building relations with customers and the experience of product promotion and sale on online platforms, so that businesses can expand their markets and gain customers’ trust towards their products. Many signed up for this seminar, which engaged about 200 industry participants.

Since the start of 2024, MGTO has organized a variety of online and offline training programs, seminars and workshops under different themes. The view counts and number of participants exceeded 73,374 in total.

MGTO continues to organize training courses, seminars, workshops and so forth to encourage and support professional enhancement of members of the travel trade and related sectors, to enhance service quality and work efficiency overall in the tourism industry, in line with the SAR Government’s “1 + 4” development strategy for adequate economic diversification while strengthening Macao’s status as a world centre of tourism and leisure.