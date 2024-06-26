Briarcliff Manor UFSD Unveils Landmark Energy Contract to Transform Learning and Champion Sustainability
We're proud to enhance our facilities and learning environment at Briarcliff Manor, achieving savings, reducing environmental impact, and inspiring other districts with innovative energy solutions”BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briarcliff Manor Union Free School District, in collaboration with Energia and the selected ESCO contractor ESG, is thrilled to announce the Briarcliff Manor Energy Performance Contract, a comprehensive project aimed at revitalizing and improving the learning environments for its students, staff, and the community. This transformative endeavor, focused on energy efficiency, not only modernizes lighting, heating, and cooling systems, but also showcases Briarcliff Manor's unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation.
— John Brucato, Assistant Superintendent for Finance & Operations
With construction slated to begin in spring 2025, this ambitious project at Briarcliff Manor aims to significantly enhance energy efficiency across multiple buildings. It encompasses district-wide LED lighting upgrades to improve illumination quality and energy savings. Solar initiatives will include 869 kW of roof-mounted panels at the High School/Middle School and a 1,372 kW solar carport, alongside 494 kW at Todd Elementary School. These solar installations are projected to offset nearly 100% of the district’s current electric costs. HVAC improvements are also integral, with plans to replace 2 chillers and 3 boilers at the High School/Middle School, and 2 boilers at Todd Elementary School, ensuring efficient heating and cooling systems throughout the district.
The Briarcliff Manor Union Free School District’s proactive approach not only underscores its dedication to creating a sustainable future, but also ensures significant financial savings. The annual energy savings of $543,244 and positive cash flow of $2,650,482 over 18 years are a testament to the district's forward-thinking strategy. Additionally, the project will receive substantial support through rebates and state aid, reinforcing the community's investment in green initiatives.
"We are incredibly proud to take the next step in the District’s journey towards improving and modernizing our facilities. On the heels of our first major capital improvement project in over a decade, Briarcliff Manor is excited to enhance our learning environment for our students and staff, while enabling more resources to be driven toward our classrooms. This project will achieve significant financial savings and reduce our environmental impact, which reflects the forward-thinking values of our community. We hope that this project will serve as a model for other districts, demonstrating how innovative energy solutions can drive positive change," stated John Brucato, Assistant Superintendent for Finance & Operations at Briarcliff Manor UFSD.
A Vision for the Future:
This energy performance contract is more than just an infrastructure project; it's a bold statement by Briarcliff Manor, demonstrating that small communities can lead in sustainability. The district's decision to embrace renewable energy and efficiency measures will serve as an inspiring model for other districts. Energia is proud to partner with Briarcliff Manor Union Free School District on this groundbreaking initiative. Together, we are paving the way for a greener, more sustainable future.
ABOUT ENERGIA
Energia leads the country in successful energy projects by serving as the Technical Owner’s Representative. Owners enjoy the many benefits of renewable and other energy-related facility improvements, while ensuring a smooth process, quality control, and maximum financial return. Founded in 1998, Energia has successfully completed more than 140 energy projects across the country. These projects have produced over $1 billion in energy-saving improvements. For more information, visit https://www.energiasaves.com
Katie Sullivan
Energia
email us here