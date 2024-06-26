We Grow LA Grocery Giveaways Impact Over 5,000 Families in 2024, Uniting South LA Through Community Support Programs
Each month, We Grow LA's dedicated team of over 50 volunteers comes together to feed more than 500 families, providing support to those facing food shortages.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Grow LA, a dynamic grassroots nonprofit organization, has been consistently building impact with their monthly grocery giveaways that have successfully served over 5,000 families in 2024. This significant achievement underscores the organization's unwavering commitment to addressing food insecurity and fostering community unity across South Los Angeles.
Each month, We Grow LA's dedicated team of over 50 volunteers comes together to feed more than 500 families, providing much-needed support to those facing food shortages. These efforts not only alleviate hunger but also build a stronger, more connected community.
Recently, the initiative received a notable boost as platinum recording artist 310 Babii joined forces with choreographer Storm DeBarge, actor Watts Homie Quan, and Interscope Records recording artist Shady Blu to hand out free groceries, shoes, and healthcare resources to families in need. Their involvement highlights the growing support and recognition from the city’s top influencers, who are eager to give back to their community.
"Seeing the community and influential figures come together to support this cause has been incredibly inspiring. It’s a testament to the power of collective action and the impact we can make when we work together” said Lauren Brazile, founder We Grow LA.
In addition to the grocery giveaway program, We Grow LA also provides economic development opportunities aimed at uplifting minority-owned businesses in the area, providing them with resources and opportunities to thrive.
Furthermore, We Grow LA is deeply invested in the education and well-being of local youth. From administering after-school programs and provides free snacks to students in South LA and Inglewood, to taking on campus beautification projects around LA, WGLA is ensuring that children have the nourishment and support they need to succeed academically and socially.
The organization's rapid growth and expanding reach have not gone unnoticed. What started as a small effort to combat food and healthcare insecurity has blossomed into a large-scale operation, making a significant difference in the lives of thousands. We Grow LA continues to seek support from community members, local businesses, and public figures to further expand its reach and effectiveness.
As We Grow LA moves forward, the organization remains dedicated to its core mission: providing essential resources to families in need and building a sense of community solidarity. With continued support, We Grow LA aims to serve even more families and support local businesses in the coming months and years.
