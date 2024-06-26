Acute Ocular Pain Market Size is anticipated to Grow by 2032, estimates DelveInsight

Acute Ocular Pain Market Outlook

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Acute Ocular Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Acute Ocular Pain, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acute Ocular Pain market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Acute Ocular Pain Market Report

• The increase in market size is a direct consequence of the increasing patient population and anticipated launch of emerging therapies in the 7MM.

• According to DelveInsight, AOP affects males and female equally.

• The US accounted for 4,209,775 cases of AOP in 2022. These cases are expected to increase by 2032. AmongEU4 countries and UK, Spain accounted for the lowest number of cases of Acute Ocular Pain (AOP), which were 539,419 cases in 2022.

• The leading Acute Ocular Pain Companies such as Acute Ocular Pain Therapies are - Ocular Therapeutix, Kala Pharmaceuticals, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Surface Ophthalmics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (SPARC), Sun Pharmaceutical, Bausch & Lomb, and others.

• Promising Acute Ocular Pain Therapies such as DEXTENZA, APP13007, and others.

Acute Ocular Pain Overview

Eye pain is a myriad of symptoms ranging from sharp pain to mild discomfort or itching in the eyes. As the spectrum of symptom presentation varies with eye pain, the cause of these pains may vary from simple refractive errors to potentially sight-threatening disorders like glaucoma and uveitis.

Acute Ocular Pain Epidemiology Insights

• Number of Cases of Several Eye Disorders

• Number of Cases of Acute Ocular Pain in Major Eye Disorders

Acute Ocular Pain Therapeutics Market

Therapeutic options for managing AOP include non-pharmacological treatment, such as bandage contact lenses, topical ocular cycloplegic agents, topical ocular nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory agents (NSAIDs), and oral pharmaceutical agents. For treating patients with acute pain, there are generally two categories of oral medications: nonopioid medications and opioid medications. Nonopioid oral medications include prescription or OTC NSAIDs and acetaminophen. Pain associated with surgery, injury, infection, or inflammation at the front of the eye is typically treated with a topical steroid, topical NSAID, systemic NSAID, lubricant ointment, gel or drops, bandage contact lens, or a few doses of oral opiate or topical anesthetic.

Acute Ocular Pain Market Insights

Therapy for AOP represents an area of significant unmet need. Understanding the AOP microenvironment is critical relative to improving the efficiency of current therapies and the development of more effective approaches. Most of the available treatments in the market target the underlying disease, for example, uveitis, dry eye disease, etc.; hence no approved therapy specifically AOP for exists. Topical and systemic therapies againstreceptors triggering and processing pain sensations are needed. Readily established systemically applied pain therapies are need to be tested for efficacy in ocular pain. So more companies should be involved in developing the pipeline for targeting the acute ocular patient pool.

Acute Ocular Pain Therapies and Companies

• DEXTENZA: Ocular Therapeutics

• APP13007: Formosa Pharmaceuticals

Acute Ocular Pain Market Dynamics

The Acute Ocular Pain market dynamics is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to expected launch of novel emerging drugs currently under development. Companies all over the 7MM are persistently working towards the development of novel treatment therapies that can address the existing treatment gaps. There are several promising drugs in pipeline including, APP13007 (Formosa Pharmaceuticals), SURF-201 (Surface Ophthalmics) among others.

Scope of the Acute Ocular Pain Market

• Coverage- 7MM

• Acute Ocular Pain Companies- Acute Ocular Pain Therapies are - Ocular Therapeutix, Kala Pharmaceuticals, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Surface Ophthalmics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (SPARC), Sun Pharmaceutical, Bausch & Lomb, and others.

• Acute Ocular Pain Therapies- DEXTENZA, APP13007, and others.

• Acute Ocular Pain Market Dynamics: Acute Ocular Pain Market drivers and Acute Ocular Pain Market Barriers

• Acute Ocular Pain Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Acute Ocular Pain Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Acute Ocular Pain Market Access and Reimbursement

