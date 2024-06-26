Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Size was ~USD 9,500 Million in 2022, estimated DelveInsight

Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Forecast

Age-related Macular Degeneration Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s ‘Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast–2034’ report deliver an in-depth understanding of the Age-related Macular Degeneration, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Age-related Macular Degeneration market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Explore the intricate details of the Age-related Macular Degeneration Market: Uncover drug uptake, treatment dynamics, and epidemiological trends with our comprehensive Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Forecast. Click here to stay ahead in healthcare innovation @ Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Size

Key Takeaways from the Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Report

• June 2024:- Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc.- A Phase 3, Double-Masked, Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trial to Evaluate the Efficacy, Safety, and Pharmacokinetics of Subcutaneous Injections of Elamipretide in Subjects Who Have Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Dry AMD).

• June 2024:- Outlook Therapeutics Inc.- Safety and Effectiveness of ONS-5010 Compared to Lucentis® in Subjects With Neovascular Age-related Macular Degeneration; NORSE EIGHT. Multicenter, randomized, masked, controlled study of the safety and effectiveness of intravitreally administered ONS-5010.

• June 2024:- Hoffmann-La Roche- A Multicenter, Open-Label Extension Study to Evaluate the Long-Term Safety and Tolerability of the Port Delivery System With Ranibizumab in Patients With Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Portal).

• June 2024:- Kyowa Kirin Inc.- A Phase 2, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Masked, Parallel Group Study to Assess the Efficacy and Safety of KHK4951, a Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitor, in Patients With Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration.

• In the year 2022, the total prevalent cases of AMD were approximately 52,684,880 in the 7MM, which might increase at a decent CAGR by 2034.

• The US accounted for approximately 17,688,550 prevalent cases of AMD in the year 2022.

• The leading Age-related Macular Degeneration Companies such as Unity Biotechnology, Inc, PanOptica, Inc., Clearside Biomedical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Roche, Opthea Limited, Kodiak Sciences Inc., REGENXBIO, Alkahest Inc, Graybug Vision, Ribomic USA Inc, Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., Evergreen Therapeutics, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Stealth BioTherapeutics, CellCure Neurosciences, Regenerative Patch Technologies, Allegro Ophthalmics, Annexon Biosciences, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Iveric Bio, Gyroscope Therapeutics, Luxa Biotechnology, Gemini Therapeutics, and others.

• Promising Age-related Macular Degeneration Therapies such as NG101 AAV gene therapy, Iptacopan (LNP023), VOY-101, and others.

Delve deep into the Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Landscape: Analyze drug adoption, treatment paradigms, and epidemiological shifts in our detailed Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Forecast. Click here to shape the future @ Age-related Macular Degeneration Prevalence

Age-related Macular Degeneration Overview

Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) is a medical condition that affects the macula, the central part of the retina responsible for sharp, detailed vision. It is a leading cause of vision loss in older adults. AMD comes in two main forms: dry (atrophic) and wet (neovascular or exudative).

Age-related Macular Degeneration Epidemiology Insights

• Total Age-related Macular Degeneration Prevalent Cases

• Total Age-related Macular Degeneration Age-specific Cases

• Total Age-related Macular Degeneration Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Total Age-related Macular Degeneration Diagnosed Dry AMD Cases by stages

• Total Age-related Macular Degeneration Geographic Atrophy Cases by Visual Impairment

• Age-related Macular Degeneration Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Navigate the complexities of the Age-related Macular Degeneration Market: Gain insights into drug trends, treatment scenarios, and epidemiological data through our insightful Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Forecast. Click here to get more insights @ Age-related Macular Degeneration Treatment Market

Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Insights

Age-related Macular Degeneration is the most common cause of severe loss of eyesight among people aged 50 and older. It affects the central vision and, with it, the ability to see fine details. In AMD, a part of the retina called the macula get damaged. Medication can help reduce the progression of the illness and prevent vision loss.

Age-related Macular Degeneration Treatment Landscape

the best available treatment for AMD was photodynamic therapy—in which an intravenous drug (injected into a vein) and laser were used to seal off leaking blood vessels. Past studies have found that just 1 year after diagnosis, less than 15% of patients given this therapy alone retain 20/40 vision, and up to 40% decline to 20/200 vision. However, advances in medical research have identified the Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) as a key pathophysiological factor in the development of neovascular AMD, with an essential role in angiogenesis, vascular permeability, and inflammatory response. The introduction of anti-VEGF intravitreal injections has opened a new therapeutic window in the management of wet AMD, thus efficiently blocking the pathophysiological process of AMD, with a restoration of retinal morphology and the maintenance of its function.

Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Size

According to the DelveInsight analysis, the United States accounted for the highest market size, with approximately 50% of the market share of Dry age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) as compared to other countries of the 7MM in the year 2022. The Age-related Macular Degeneration market size of the 7MM is anticipated to increase in the forecast period due to expected launch of emerging therapies in the 7MM.

Unlock insights into the Age-related Macular Degeneration Market: discover drug uptake patterns, treatment landscapes, and epidemiological insights with our exclusive Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Forecast. Click here @ Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Drivers and Barriers- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/age-related-macular-degeneration-amd-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Age-related Macular Degeneration Therapies and Companies

• Eylea (aflibercept): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

• Beovu(brolucizumab): Novartis

• Lucentis (ranibizumab): Roche

• Vabysmo (faricimab): Roche

• Susvimo (ranibizumab): Roche

Age-related Macular Degeneration Drug Market

The overall Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Market is expected to boost due to rising prevalence cases over the globe and thus the surge in treatment options. Along with the expected launch of emerging therapies, the treatment market of Wet-AMD and Dry-AMD is supposed to boost in the forecasted period (2024–2034).

Scope of the Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Age-related Macular Degeneration Companies- Unity Biotechnology, Inc, PanOptica, Inc., Clearside Biomedical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Roche, Opthea Limited, Kodiak Sciences Inc., REGENXBIO, Alkahest Inc, Graybug Vision, Ribomic USA Inc, Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., Evergreen Therapeutics, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Stealth BioTherapeutics, CellCure Neurosciences, Regenerative Patch Technologies, Allegro Ophthalmics, Annexon Biosciences, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Iveric Bio, Gyroscope Therapeutics, Luxa Biotechnology, Gemini Therapeutics, and others.

• Age-related Macular Degeneration Therapies- NG101 AAV gene therapy, Iptacopan (LNP023), VOY-101, and others.

• Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Dynamics: Age-related Macular Degeneration Market drivers and Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Barriers

• Age-related Macular Degeneration Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Age-related Macular Degeneration Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Access and Reimbursement

Gain a strategic edge in the Age-related Macular Degeneration Market: explore comprehensive drug insights, treatment updates, and epidemiological forecasts in our in-depth Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Forecast. Click here to lead in advancements @ Age-related Macular Degeneration Clinical Trials Assessment- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/age-related-macular-degeneration-amd-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Wet AMD Market Overview at a Glance

4. Dry AMD Market Overview at a Glance

5. Wet AMD Market: Future Perspective

6. Executive Summary

7. Key Events

8. Disease Background and Overview

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population

10. Patient Journey

11. Marketed Drugs

12. Emerging Drugs of Wet AMD

13. Emerging Drugs of Dry AMD

14. AMD: Seven Major Market Analysis

15. Key Opinion Leaders’ Views

16. Market Drivers

17. Market Barriers

18. SWOT Analysis

19. Market Access and Reimbursement of Wet AMD

20. Unmet Needs

21. Appendix

22. DelveInsight Capabilities

23. Disclaimer

24. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.