Boxer Property and Associated Companies Recruits John Libby as Chief Revenue Officer
Boxer Property is pleased to announce the hiring of John Libby as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boxer Property is pleased to announce the hiring of John Libby as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer.
With over 30 years of experience in sales, marketing, and technology, Mr. Libby was the Founder and President of MediaMax, a company renowned for its innovative media marketing and research services for movie studios, TV networks, sports leagues, and agencies.
Having graduated from the University of Southern California School, Mr. Libby received his Bachelors of Petroleum Engineering and his Masters of Business Administration from the Marshall School of Business.
John expressed his enthusiasm about joining Boxer Property, stating, "I am excited to join a company with such a strong reputation in the commercial real estate industry. I look forward to working with the talented team at Boxer Property to drive growth and create value for our clients."
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property has been an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company for over 30 years. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com
