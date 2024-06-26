Dravet Syndrome Market Report 2032: Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA, Pipeline Therapies, Epidemiology

Dravet Syndrome Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Dravet Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Dravet Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Dravet Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Dravet Syndrome Market Report

• June 2024:- Jazz Pharmaceuticals- A Long-term Safety Study to Assess the Potential for Chronic Liver Injury in Participants Treated With Epidiolex (Cannabidiol) Oral Solution. This study will monitor for potential chronic liver injury and liver fibrosis, in participants treated with cannabidiol oral solution.

• May 2024:- UCB Biosciences Inc- Open-Label, Single-Arm, Phase 3 Study to Evaluate Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetics of Fenfluramine (Hydrochloride) in Infants 1 Year to Less Than 2 Years of Age With Dravet Syndrome. The primary purpose of this study is evaluate the safety and tolerability of fenfluramine hydrochloride (HCl) 0.2 to 0.8 mg/kg/day in infants 1 year to less than 2 years of age with Dravet syndrome.

• May 2024:- Takeda- An Open-label, Nonrandomized, Phase 3 Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Soticlestat in Participants With Dravet Syndrome or Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Who Have Been Exposed to Fenfluramine. The purpose of this study is to check how soticlestat impacts symptoms of Dravet syndrome [DS] and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome [LGS] in participants who have been exposed to fenfluramine.

• In the UK, the total number of treated Dravet Syndrome cases ave been estimated at around 1,000 cases in 2022.

• In the US, the total incident Dravet Syndrome cases have been estimated at around 21,760 cases in 2022.

• In France, the total diagnosed Dravet Syndrome cases have been estimated at around 1,050 cases in 2022.

• In Japan, the total incident Dravet Syndrome cases have been estimated around 2,800 cases in 2022.

• The leading Dravet Syndrome Companies such as Biocodex, GW Pharmaceuticals, Zogenix, Ovid Therapeutics, PTC Therapeutics, Takeda, Epygenix Therapeutics, Stoke Therapeutics, Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Encoded Therapeutics, Eisai, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, and others.

• Promising Dravet Syndrome Therapies such as EPX-100 (Clemizole HCl), Soticlestat, ZX008 (Fenfluramine Hydrochloride), Cannabidiol, LP352, bexicaserin, and others.

Dravet Syndrome Overview

Dravet Syndrome is a severe form of epilepsy characterized by frequent, prolonged seizures often triggered by high body temperature (hyperthermia), developmental delay, speech impairment, ataxia, hypotonia, sleep disturbances, and other health problems. Dravet Syndrome Foundation, states that it is a rare, catastrophic, lifelong form of epilepsy that begins in the first year of life with frequent and/or prolonged seizures.

Dravet Syndrome Epidemiology

• Total Dravet Syndrome Prevalent Cases

• Dravet Syndrome Treated Cases

• Dravet Syndrome Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Dravet Syndrome Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Dravet Syndrome Mutation-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Open-angle

• Total Dravet Syndrome Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Dravet Syndrome Market Insights

Dravet Syndrome is a devastating disorder characterized by intractable epilepsy and poor neurodevelopmental outcome. It is a spectrum disorder patients present with a wide range of severity and seizure types, and no two patients respond to treatment the same way. Although there is no cure for Dravet syndrome, most treatments aim to reduce seizures. What helps one may not help another. Some medications have proven beneficial in many patients (sometimes called “first line treatments”) and some medications have been known to exacerbate seizures in many patients (called “contraindicated” medications) due to their effects on the sodium ion channel.

Dravet Syndrome Drug Market

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the market for Dravet Syndrome is anticipated to increase during the forecast period (2019–2032), owing to launch of emerging therapies and healthcare spending globally.

Dravet Syndrome Drugs Uptake

• STK-001 is an investigational new medicine for the treatment of Dravet syndrome currently being evaluated in ongoing clinical trials. STK-001 is designed to upregulate NaV1.1 protein expression by leveraging the non-mutant (wild-type) copy of the SCN1A gene to restore physiological NaV1.1 levels, thereby reducing both occurrence of seizures and significant non-seizure comorbidities.

• Encoded is developing ETX101, a potential one-time, disease-modifying gene regulation therapy for SCN1A+ Dravet syndrome. ETX101, Encoded’s lead program, is specifically designed to address the underlying cause of Dravet syndrome, the most common developmental and epileptic encephalopathy. ETX101 is a cell-selective gene therapy in development to potentially address the full range of seizure, cognitive, behavioral, developmental and motor manifestations of Dravet syndrome.

Dravet Syndrome Market Dynamics

The Dravet Syndrome market dynamics is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the research and development activities so that market will comprise of efficient treatment options. The launch of emerging therapies is expected during the forecast period of 2019-2032.

Scope of the Dravet Syndrome Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Dravet Syndrome Companies- Biocodex, GW Pharmaceuticals, Zogenix, Ovid Therapeutics, PTC Therapeutics, Takeda, Epygenix Therapeutics, Stoke Therapeutics, Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Encoded Therapeutics, Eisai, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, and others.

• Dravet Syndrome Therapies- EPX-100 (Clemizole HCl), Soticlestat, ZX008 (Fenfluramine Hydrochloride), Cannabidiol, LP352, bexicaserin, and others.

• Dravet Syndrome Market Dynamics: Dravet Syndrome Market drivers and Dravet Syndrome Market Barriers

• Dravet Syndrome Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Dravet Syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Dravet Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

