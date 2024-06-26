Cannabis Use Disorder Market Size is expected to grow by 2032, estimates DelveInsight

Cannabis Use Disorder Market Outlook

Cannabis Use Disorder Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Cannabis Use Disorder Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Cannabis Use Disorder, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cannabis Use Disorder market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Cannabis Use Disorder Market Report

• April 2024:- Aelis Farma- A Multicenter, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Randomized, Parallel-group, Phase 2b Study in Treatment-seeking Patients With Cannabis Use Disorder to Assess the Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of AEF0117 in Reducing Cannabis Use.

• According to Khan et al. (2013), CUD is more prevalent in males as compared to females.

• According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)(2021), research estimated that approximately3 in 10people whouse marijuana have marijuana use disorder. Marijuana is the most commonly used federally illegal drug in the United States; 48.2 million people, or about 18%of Americans, used it at least once in 2019.

• In a study by Hasin et al. (2015), past-year marijuana use was reported by 4.1% in 2001−2002 and9.5%in 2012−2013 in the US.A significant increases were seen across all population subgroups.

• According to data from the National Survey on Drug Use andHealth (2019), approximately 4.8 millionpeople 12 years or older(or 1.8%) had cannabis use disorder in the past year in the US.

The leading Cannabis Use Disorder Companies such as Aelis Farma, Aphios, and others.

Promising Cannabis Use Disorder Therapies such as AEF0117, APH-1501, and others.

Cannabis Use Disorder Overview

Cannabis (also called marijuana) is the third most commonly used psychoactive substance worldwide, after alcohol and tobacco (nicotine). Cannabis can be administered by various methods including smoking, vaping, dabbing, ingesting (edibles, beverages, and tinctures), and topical cream. The continued use of cannabis despite impairment in psychological, physical, or social functioning is termed as Cannabis use disorder (CUD) or Cannabisab use. v CUD develops in approximately 10% of regular cannabis users and up to 50% of chronic daily users. Cannabis use and CUD are associated with adverse consequences, including cognitive decline, impaired educational or occupational attainment, impaired driving ability, emergency room visits, psychiatric symptoms, poor quality of life, other drug use, and risk of addiction or substance use disorders.

Cannabis Use Disorder Epidemiology Insights

• Total 12-month Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Cannabis Use Disorder Gender-Specific Cases

• Cannabis Use Disorder Age-Specific Cases

• Cannabis Use Disorder Treated Cases

Cannabis Use Disorder Market Insights

Cannabis despite being one of the most abused drugs, does not have an FDA approved treatment for the treatment of Cannabis use disorder. The current management includes multiphasic and multifactorial symptomatic treatments that aim to improve the individual's overall function. Supportive treatment may be provided during detoxification; enabling access to psychiatric services allows addressing underlying disorders; psychological counseling can modify behavior, develop healthier coping skills in the face of stressors, and enlighten them regarding their temperament

Cannabis Use Disorder Treatment Market Landscape

Early identification of individuals at risk of developing Cannabis Use Disorder is crucial. More research is needed to identify reliable biomarkers, genetic indicators, or behavioral signs that can aid in early detection and timely intervention. While behavioral therapies are a mainstay in Cannabis Use Disorder treatment, there is a need for more effective pharmacological interventions. Research into medications that can help reduce cravings, manage withdrawal symptoms, and address underlying neurobiological mechanisms of addiction is ongoing.

Cannabis Use Disorder Drug Market

The market size is likely to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of cannabis use disorder among youth and adults. Continuous research and innovation in understanding the neurobiology of addiction, genetics, and behavioral aspects to develop more effective Cannabis Use Disorder treatments is needed. Only a few assets are under development including AEF0117 and PP-01, among others.

Cannabis Use Disorder Emerging Therapy Assessment

Currently, the emerging pipeline for Cannabis Use Disorder is limited. However, the dynamics of Cannabis Use Disorder market is expected to change due to increasing prevalence of Cannabis Use Disorder leading to the development of novel pharmacologic interventions during the forecast period of 2019─2032. Companies are persistently working towards the development of new treatment therapies and some of the key players at the global level are Indivior/Aelis Farma and NFL Biosciences, among others.

Cannabis Use Disorder Therapies and Companies

• AEF0117: Indivior/Aelis Farma

• PP-01: PleoPharma

• NFL-201: NFL Biosciences

Scope of the Cannabis Use Disorder Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Cannabis Use Disorder Companies- Aelis Farma, Aphios, and others.

• Cannabis Use Disorder Therapies- AEF0117, APH-1501, and others.

• Cannabis Use Disorder Market Dynamics: Cannabis Use Disorder Market drivers and Cannabis Use Disorder Market Barriers

• Cannabis Use Disorder Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Cannabis Use Disorder Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Cannabis Use Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement

