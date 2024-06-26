2024 National Junior Shorthorn Show and Youth Conference Celebrates Success in Timonium

June 26, 2024

ANNAPOLIS, MD (June 26, 2023)– The American Junior Shorthorn Association recently hosted the 2024 National Junior Shorthorn Show and Youth Conference at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, welcoming junior exhibitors ages 8-21 from 24 states across the United States and featuring over 500 shorthorn cattle. Kicking off June 15, the week-long conference provided a platform for the youth to exhibit, compete, and gain comprehensive knowledge in showcasing this beloved breed.

The Maryland Junior Shorthorn Association also made history by bringing its largest contingent of exhibitors and cattle to the conference, contributing to the growth of our cattle farmers, breeders, large animal veterinarians, and the entire agricultural industry.

Filled with spirited competitions, including written and verbal contests to test the exhibitors’ in-depth breed knowledge, attendees also had the opportunity to participate in various conference sessions and competitions in fitting, showmanship, and judging. Guests of this event included Maryland Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks, Maryland Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Steve Connelly, Maryland Agricultural Fair Board Chair David Cavey, and Maryland Fairs and Boards Executive Secretary Harrison Palmer, attending sessions and exhibitions throughout the week.

“Hosting a national show in Maryland is an incredible honor for our agricultural industry, showcasing the hard work of our youth and the mentors that have helped pave the way for them,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “We are extremely proud of our exhibitors and their families, and we thank the National Junior Shorthorn Association, Maryland Junior Shorthorn Association, Maryland State Fair, and all partners involved for their dedication in bringing this remarkable event to Timonium this year.”

Shows such as the National Junior Shorthorn Show and Youth Conference generate a sizable economic impact to both the local jurisdiction and the state, through accommodations, restaurants, tourism and associated tax revenue.

For more information about the National Junior Shorthorn Show and Youth conference please visit https://shorthorn.org/show/national-junior-shorthorn-show-youth-conference/. For more information about the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Maryland Agricultural Fair Board please visit https://mda.maryland.gov/maryland_products/Pages/Ag-Fair-Board.aspx.

###