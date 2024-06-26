Type 1 Diabetes Market Report 2034:- Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA, Pipeline Therapies, Epidemiology

Type 1 Diabetes Treatment Market Size

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Type 1 Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Type 1 Diabetes, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Type 1 Diabetes Market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Type 1 Diabetes Market Report

• June 2024:- Biomea Fusion Inc.- Phase 2 Randomized, Double-blind Trial of BMF-219 Compared to Placebo in Participants With Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus. Study COVALENT-112 is a 52-week, Phase 2 trial designed to examine beta-cell function, insulin sensitivity, and both glucose and lipid metabolism in participants with T1D treated with BMF-219. BMF-219 is an orally bioavailable, covalent small-molecule menin inhibitor.

• June 2024:- Diamyd Medical AB- A Phase III, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Multicenter Trial to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Diamyd® to Preserve Endogenous Beta Cell Function in Adolescents and Adults With Recently Diagnosed Type 1 Diabetes, Carrying the Genetic HLA DR3-DQ2 Haplotype.

• June 2024:- University of British Columbia- This is a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blinded, multi-centre phase II/II study to assess efficacy and safety of Ustekinumab (STELARA®) in patients with T1D. The investigators will perform a phase II/III clinical trial with a total of 66 adult (18-35 years old) subjects with recent-onset T1D. There will be two study cohorts, with a drug:placebo ratio of 2:1.

• June 2024:- Novartis Pharmaceuticals- Investigator- and Subject-blinded, Randomized, Placebo-controlled Study to Evaluate Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Efficacy Trial of CFZ533 in Pediatric and Young Adult Subjects With New Onset Type 1 Diabetes (T1DM).

• June 2024;- University of Sydney- A Randomised Trial to Evaluate the Efficacy on Retinopathy and Safety of Fenofibrate in Adults With Type 1 Diabetes. A Multicentre Double-blind Placebo-controlled Study in Australia and Internationally.

• June 2024:- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated- A Phase 1/2 Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, and Efficacy of VX-880 in Subjects Who Have Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus With Impaired Hypoglycemic Awareness and Severe Hypoglycemia. This study will evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of VX-880 infusion in participants with Type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1D) and impaired awareness of hypoglycemia (IAH) and severe hypoglycemia.

• According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), Type 1 diabetes may affect anybody at any age, although it impacts children and adolescents the most commonly. Over one million children and adolescentsunder the age of 20 have type 1 diabetes.

• According to the National Diabetes Statistics Report (2020), 34.2 million people in the United States have diabetes in 2018, accounting for 10.5% of the total population.

• The leading Type 1 Diabetes Companies such as Landos Biopharma, Diamyd Medical, Gan&Lee Pharmaceuticals, Zealand Pharma, Kamada, AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk, Provention Bio Preregistration, Histogen, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Panbela Therapeutics, Arecor, Bioprojet, Novartis, ImCyse, Adocia, Anelixis Therapeutics, Tolerion, TikoMed, Avotres, REMD Biotherapeutics, Novo Nordisk, and others.

• Promising Type 1 Diabetes Therapies such as Semaglutide Pen Injector, VX-880, BKR-017, and others.

Type 1 Diabetes Overview

Type 1 Diabetes is a chronic autoimmune condition characterized by the immune system's destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas, leading to insulin deficiency. Unlike Type 2 Diabetes, which is often associated with lifestyle factors, Type 1 Diabetes typically develops early in life, although it can occur at any age. Individuals with Type 1 Diabetes depend on lifelong insulin therapy to regulate their blood glucose levels and prevent complications such as cardiovascular disease, kidney damage, and nerve damage.

Type 1 Diabetes Epidemiology

• Total Prevalent Cases

• Total Age-specific Prevalent Diagnosed Cases

• Treated cases

• Gender-specific Prevalent Diagnosed Cases

• Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Type 1 Diabetes Market Insights

People with type 1 diabetes need to follow a different type of plan. A treatment plan, also called a diabetes management plan, helps people to manage their diabetes and stay healthy and active. Everyone's plan is different, and is based upon a person's health needs and the suggestions of the diabetes health care team. The goal of the treatment is to keep your blood sugar level as close to normal as possible to delay or prevent complications. Generally, the goal is to keep the daytime blood sugar levels before meals between 80 and 130 mg/dL (4.44 to 7.2 mmol/L) and the after-meal numbers no higher than 180 mg/dL (10 mmol/L) two hours after eating.

Type 1 Diabetes Market Dynamics

The Type 1 Diabetes market is anticipated to be driven in the coming years due to the rise in novel drugs and therapies and increased healthcare spending across the world. The high prevalence of the disease and participation of the key players like, Provention Bio, Oramed, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, REMD Biotherapeutrics etc., will influence the market dynamics.

Type 1 Diabetes Drugs Uptake

• Teplizumab, a Phase III (NCT03875729) agent from Provention Bio, is an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody that received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the US FDA to prevent or delay type 1 diabetes (T1D) in individuals at risk of developing the disease. Recently, an FDA advisory panel voted in favor of recommending approval of teplizumab to delay the development of type 1 diabetes in high-risk children and adults.

• Ladarixin, developed by Dompe Pharmaceutical, is a oral, small-molecule that functions as a non-competitive, dual allosteric inhibitor of CXCL8 (IL-8) receptors, CXCR1 and CXCR2. By blocking CXCR1/2 receptors, the drug is anticipated to prevent inflammation- and immune system-mediated destruction of β-cells in pancreatic islets that is a hallmark of T1D. The drug is currently in Phase III (NCT04628481) of development and is anticipated to get completed by June 2024.

• Eli Lilly is developing Basal insulin-Fc for type 1 diabetes. It is a large molecule comprised of an engineered insulin fused to an Fc domain designed to provide a long-acting basal profile.

Scope of the Type 1 Diabetes Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Type 1 Diabetes Companies- Landos Biopharma, Diamyd Medical, Gan&Lee Pharmaceuticals, Zealand Pharma, Kamada, AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk, Provention Bio Preregistration, Histogen, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Panbela Therapeutics, Arecor, Bioprojet, Novartis, ImCyse, Adocia, Anelixis Therapeutics, Tolerion, TikoMed, Avotres, REMD Biotherapeutics, Novo Nordisk, and others.

• Type 1 Diabetes Therapies- Semaglutide Pen Injector, VX-880, BKR-017, and others.

• Type 1 Diabetes Market Dynamics: Type 1 Diabetes Market drivers and Type 1 Diabetes Market Barriers

• Type 1 Diabetes Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Type 1 Diabetes Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Type 1 Diabetes Market Access and Reimbursement

