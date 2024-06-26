Applications for 2024-2025 Academic Year Fall Semester External Transfers Between Institutions

Eastern Mediterranean University is to admit students through the method of external transfers (based on success or Additional Article 1) within the scope of the “Regulation on the Principles of Transfer between Associate and Undergraduate Degree Programs in Higher Education Institutions, Double Major, Minor and Inter-Institutional Credit Transfer”.

Calendar for Applications and Evaluations

Application Period: 05 July - 16 August 2024

Announcement of Evaluations: 23 August 2024

Applications to be submitted to: https://applyonline.emu.edu.tr/yataygecis/

Documents Required for Application