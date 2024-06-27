National VOAD and DSC, SVDP-USA Launch American Response and Resiliency Program Ahead of 2024 Hurricane Season
With the Kare Survivor Wallet, the program will deliver rapid financial assistance to disaster survivors across the United States
Where it used to take weeks if not months, we can now provide support to survivors in hours, if not minutes.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the growing severity and frequency of the 2024 spring storms and in anticipation of the elevated threat of hurricane season, Disaster Services Corporation Society of St. Vincent de Paul, USA (DSC) and National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) have announced the American Response and Resiliency Program (ARRP). The first of its kind, the ARRP program was developed to rapidly meet the needs of disaster survivors, providing access and equity to all seeking relief - ensuring that all survivors have the same opportunity to apply for and receive the same benefits and services - no matter who they are, where they are, and what unique needs they have.
— Elizabeth Disco-Shearer, DSC CEO
At the center of the program is the Kare Survivor Wallet, developed in partnership with AID:Tech and the Algorand Foundation. Available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, the Kare Survivor Wallet provides rapid financial assistance and fulfillment services to disaster survivors with the ability to respond to multiple disasters at once - creating a critical life-line for vulnerable and underserved communities and increasing resilience across the United States.
Blockchain as a Tool for Disaster Relief:
The Kare platform utilizes the Algorand blockchain to deliver aid faster. DSC’s CEO, Elizabeth Disco-Shearer states, “Where it used to take weeks if not months, we can now provide support to survivors in hours, if not minutes.” This speed, combined with the ability to personalize purchases, restores dignity to survivors, making them active participants in their recovery.
The Kare Survivor Wallet is backed by collaborations with organizations such as the American Red Cross, Amazon Business, Catholic Charities USA, the Home Depot, Islamic Relief USA, National VOAD), Mennonite Disaster Service, the Salvation Army, and Walmart.org. These partnerships ensure that relief is genuine, efficient, and equitable.
Reducing Response and Recovery Times for Disaster Survivors:
April Wood, President & CEO, National VOAD emphasizes “Reducing the timeline for disaster survivor assistance is critical for expediting recovery and ensuring disaster survivors needs are met in a timely manner.” The DSC has received requests for the assistance of the ARRP and Kare Survivor Wallet in five states to date: Florida, in response to Hurricane Ian; Kentucky, for the 2021 and 2024 tornadoes; Mississippi, for the 2023 tornadoes; Louisiana, Hurricane Ida; and for a pilot with FEMA in North
A Changing Climate and Increasing Disasters:
A changing climate is resulting in increased billion-dollar disasters annually in the USA. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), these disasters are becoming more common and devastating, emphasizing the need for rapid and efficient disaster relief solutions like the Kare Survivor Wallet. In 2024, the US has already sustained $25B from spring tornadoes, not accounting for the elevated threat of hurricanes from June through November.
How the ARRP Program Delivers Financial Assistance
1. Disaster survivors can download the Kare Survivor Wallet app from the Apple Store or Google Play after a disaster.
2. They can apply for assistance directly within the app.
3. The respective non-governmental organization (NGO) verifies survivors with a Digital ID.
4. Funds and/or vouchers are sent to the verified survivor's wallet.
5. Survivors can use wallet funds and/or gift cards for necessary purchases.
The user-friendly interface of the Kare Survivor Wallet streamlines access to vital resources, making assistance more efficient and accessible for survivors. Personalized profiles provide condition-tailored support, transforming technology into a bridge connecting compassion and assistance while empowering the survivor in their recovery journey.
Other Benefits of the Kare Survivor Wallet:
•Anti-Fraud Assurance: The app prevents fraud by using trusted gift cards from organizations like Walmart and Home Depot, ensuring relief organizations can provide genuine assistance.
•Enhanced Accessibility: Hundreds of relief organizations gain convenient access to virtual gift cards and prepaid cards, saving time and resources compared to traditional methods.
•Equitable Distribution: The app ensures equitable card distribution, benefiting survivors with diverse needs, including those without transportation or distrustful of government channels.
•Decentralized Identity: Built on the Algorand Blockchain, the Kare Survivor Wallet allows survivors to establish a digital, decentralized identity stored immutably on the blockchain. This streamlines the funding process, saving survivors the time and hassle of repeatedly proving their identity across multiple platforms and organizations during various disasters.
•Trust and Reliability Checks: Each wallet undergoes rigorous Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) checks to ensure the legitimacy and security of the assistance provided, fostering trust and reliability in the relief process.
About Kare Survivor Wallet
The Kare Survivor Wallet and platform is dedicated to revolutionizing disaster relief through innovative technology and collaborative partnerships. By connecting survivors with the resources they need through a simple mobile app, we are helping to build a more resilient future for all.
About National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (NVOAD)
NVOAD, an association of organizations that mitigate and alleviate the impact of disasters, provides a forum to promote cooperation, communication, coordination, and collaboration; and to foster effective delivery of services to communities affected by disaster. The National VOAD coalition includes 76 of the country's most reputable national organizations (faith-based, community-based and other non- governmental organizations) and 56 State/Territory VOADs, which represent millions of volunteers across the nation and thousands of other local/regional VOAD member organizations throughout the country. For more information visit www.nvoad.org or follow www.facebook.com/NVOAD , www.Twitter.com/NationalVOAD and www.linkedin.com/in/nationalvoad
About AID:Tech
AID:Tech is a Blockchain focused Fintech focused on merging decentralized digital identity with payments. AID:Tech is building infrastructure for climate resilience and their Kare Platform delivers disbursements for Disaster Relief for survivors of natural disasters.
