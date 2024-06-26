Atlantic Beverage Distributors Partnership; Marketing Mavens Chip Quigley & Ari Freedman join Safety Shot: Nasdaq: SHOT

Safety Shot, Inc.. Safety Shot, Inc. Nasdaq Safety Shot, $SHOT Safety Shot, Inc., $SHOT

JUPITER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATE, June 26, 2024 (Nasdaq: SHOT) For more information on $SHOT visit: https://drinksafetyshot.com/ or https://compasslivemedia.com/shot/  Developer of Safety Shot, First Patented Wellness Product That Lowers Blood Alcohol Content in as Little as 30 Minutes. Safety Shot Provides Essential B Vitamins, Antioxidants, Electrolytes and Nootropics to Rapidly Rehydrate, Boost Mental Clarity, Energy and Overall Mood. Safety Shot product is Available at DrinkSafetyShot.com and Amazon. Introducing Business-to-Business Sales of Safety Shot to an Expanding Range of Distributors, Retailers, Restaurants and Bars Throughout 2024. Partnership with Atlantic Beverage Distributors to Expand Distribution Into Massachusetts & Rhode Island. Strategic Partnership with Chip Quigley and Ari Freedman Brings Vast Marketing Expertise and Experience. Professional Boxer & Social Media Sensation Ryan Garcia as New Brand Ambassador for the Safety Shot. Partnered with Capital Drugs to Launch Safety Shot in 300 Pharmacies Across the United States. Partnered with Prime CSB to Expand Sales Into New York and New Jersey. Working with Mr. Checkout Retail Network to Expand Presence with Independent Retailers Nationwide. New 4-Ounce Bottles Introduced for Convenience and Versatility. Agreement with BM Distributors to Expand Market Presence in Las Vegas. Safety Shot, Inc., (Nasdaq: SHOT) a wellness and dietary supplement company, has developed Safety Shot, the first patented wellness product on Earth that lowers blood alcohol content. Safety Shot is crafted with Essential B vitamins, antioxidants, electrolytes, and nootropics designed to rapidly rehydrate, boost mental clarity, energy and overall mood. Disrupting the industry and creating a category of one, Safety Shot is the world's first beverage to reduce blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism in as little as 30 minutes.The SHOT Safety Shot product is available for purchase online at DrinkSafetyShot.com and Amazon. SHOT is introducing business-to-business sales of Safety Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars throughout 2024.Atlantic Beverage Distributors to Expand Distribution Into Massachusetts and Rhode IslandOn June 26th SHOT announced its strategic partnership with Atlantic Beverage Distributors, a leading Massachusetts and Rhode Island distributor of craft beer, wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages and snacks. This collaboration aims to expand the reach of the SHOT innovative product to additional key markets in the Northeastern region.Headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts, Atlantic Beverage Distributors has been a key player in the distribution industry since its founding in 1995. The company began with a mission to distribute specialty beer and wine not represented by volume wholesalers, and it has since evolved to feature the most sought-after brands.With a deep understanding of the regional market and extensive distribution network, Atlantic Beverage Distributors is uniquely positioned to ensure SHOT products are readily available to consumers across Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Atlantic Beverage Distributors' robust team of about 200 employees, including 75 dedicated to sales activities, will be integral in creating a significant impact for Safety Shot in the beverage and spirits market in the Northeast.Strategic Partnership with Chip Quigley and Ari FreedmanOn June 25th SHOT announced a strategic partnership with Chip Quigley, founder and CEO of Kingdom Entertainment Group, and Ari Freedman, a seasoned executive from Surge Brands, to advise across the brand's marketing and events, and brand development and distribution respectively.Quigley brings over two decades of experience in the New York concert business, artist management space, and has extensive involvement in producing high-profile events including the Jones Beach Concert Series, EP of the International Emmy Awards, The Victoria Secret TV specials and more. Known for crafting cutting-edge marketing campaigns and activations for brands across multiple consumer categories, Quigley's background and overarching strategic vision for Safety Shot will be invaluable in elevating the Company through innovative events and promotional initiatives.Freedman has successfully led countless brands to achieve significant growth and market penetration through development and distribution and brings to the table a keen eye for market trends and consumer behavior. His expertise will play a crucial part in expanding Safety Shot's distribution channels and ensuring that the product reaches a wider audience.SHOT Welcomes Professional Boxer & Social Media Sensation Ryan Garcia as Newest Brand AmbassadorOn June 24th SHOT proudly announced a partnership with professional boxer, Ryan Garcia, as a new brand ambassador. Ryan Garcia boasts nearly 12.5 million Instagram followers and is holder of the World Boxing Council Interim Lightweight title in 2021.After beginning his professional career at 17-years-old, Garcia holds a 25-1 victory record, 20 of those wins resulting in knockouts. Garcia’s dedicated followers are integrated with all components of his career, including partnerships. Having the support and loyalty of these fans will largely bolster brand awareness and recognition for SHOT. For athletes like Garcia, feeling your best is key to performing your best, inside and outside of the ring, making him the ultimate partner for the SHOT Safety Shot product line.“I’m excited to team up with Safety Shot,” said Ryan Garcia. “I believe they have a special product that can benefit a lot of people. I’m all about helping people.”Renowned for his exceptional speed and knockout power, Garcia’s fighting style mirrors the revolutionary functions in the SHOT Safety Shot, making the partnership a natural fit.“We’re thrilled to welcome Ryan as a Safety Shot brand ambassador,” said Jordan Schur, President of SHOT. “At Safety Shot, we are the outlaws of wellness, and Ryan’s undefeated record, natural charisma and zest for setting new standards in his profession exemplify our mission and make him the perfect addition to the brand. Ryan has an extremely dedicated fan base and he’s built a strong connection with them through his content. We’re honored to welcome Garcia to the team to continue sharing Safety Shot with a wider audience.”Other SHOT ambassadors to the brand include widely followed Youtube and social media personalities The Nelk Boys and Matthew Espinosa, professional skateboarder Danny Way, comedian and actor Druski, and more.SHOT Partners with Capital Drugs to Launch World's First Beverage to Reduce Blood Alcohol Content in 300 Pharmacies Across the CountryOn June 6th SHOT announced its partnership with Capital Drugs as the brand expands its nationwide availability. Making strides in connecting the brand to its overarching wellness purpose, the SHOT Safety Shot beverage will be available in all 300 of the drugstore chain's pharmacies across the United States.Entering a key market for SHOT consumers, Capital Drugs is known for providing a wide range of pharmaceutical services and products tailored to specific health and wellness needs. Capital Drugs offers traditional pharmacy and clinical services in tandem with alternative medicine options such as supplements, vitamins, and homeopathic products.This latest SHOT affiliation aligns with the brand's comprehensive nationwide availability rollout and partnership expansion plan. This announcement comes on the heels of its Northeast expansion across New York and New Jersey through boutique broker Prime CBS and additional partnerships with GoPuff, BevMo, and more.SHOT Partners with Prime CSB to Expand Into New York and New JerseyOn June 5th SHOT announced its availability throughout key market states New York and New Jersey via boutique broker, Prime CSB. Making further strides in the SHOT larger Northeast expansion plan, Prime CSB has represented some of the top candy and food manufacturers, both domestically and around the world.Representing a key set of customers for SHOT, Prime CSB has a focused market in the New York and New Jersey regions. With 30 years of distribution experience, Prime CSB offers a personalized experience for agents and clients with a limited set of customers offering focused selling services for candy, beverages, and specialty products in the New York and New Jersey markets. The expansion strategy will call on Cash N Carry, wholesale distributors, specialty Distributors, as well as independent supermarkets in the New York and New Jersey metropolitan markets."As we consistently strive to broaden our reach and impact for Safety Shot, it's integral to lean on regional experts like Prime CSB to help find the perfect home for the brand and target key consumers," said Josh Wagner, Chief Revenue Officer at SHOT. "New York and New Jersey are two high-volume regions that make up a significant part of our overarching Northeast expansion efforts. With demand on the rise and as we hit peak summer season, we're excited to introduce Safety Shot to more consumers and provide wider access to this effective product."Partnership with Mr. Checkout Retail Network to Expand Presence with Independent Retailers NationwideOn June 4th SHOT announced its strategic partnership with Mr. Checkout, a national network of independent distributors, full-line grocery distributors, and wagon-jobbers. This partnership marks a significant milestone in SHOT mission to provide a revolutionary solution for responsible alcohol consumption to the masses.Mr. Checkout's extensive distribution network spans over 200,000 independent retail locations across the United States, offering Safety Shot an unparalleled opportunity to reach a broad audience of consumers. Mr. Checkout has a proven track record of successfully launching, scaling, and promoting innovative products in the retail space as demonstrated by their work with partners such as 5-hour Energy and blu Electronic Cigarettes. With their support, SHOT aims to expand its footprint in convenience stores, neighborhood markets, and independent grocers nationwide.Launch of New 4-Ounce Bottles for Added Convenience and Versatility.On June 3rd SHOT announced the launch of its revolutionary formula in new, convenient 4-ounce bottles. Designed for easy on-the-go use, this new SHOT format ensures that customers can enjoy the benefits of Safety Shot's groundbreaking formula anytime, anywhere. The 4-ounce SHOT bottles are perfect for individuals with busy lifestyles who seek the same trusted benefits of Safety Shot's original formula in more portable options. The new 4-ounce SHOT bottles will be available in Q3 in convenience stores and liquor stores across the United States where Safety Shot is sold.SHOT Partners with BM Distributors to Expand Market Presence in Las VegasOn May 30th SHOT announced its strategic partnership with BM Distributors, a prominent Las Vegas-based beverage distribution company. This collaboration aims to leverage BM Distributors' extensive industry experience and local market knowledge to enhance the availability and reach of SHOT products across the Las Vegas area.BM Distributors will utilize their established relationships to support SHOT in expanding its market share in the city. By leveraging these connections, SHOT products will be readily available to consumers, thereby promoting responsible drinking practices and enhancing consumer health.SHOT will be working closely with BM CFO San Jenkins, a seasoned professional with 30 years of experience in the marketplace. 