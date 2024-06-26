XOOX, the World's First Pet-Exclusive Social Networking Service Based on Short-Form Content, Targets the Japanese Market
EINPresswire.com/ -- XOOX, the world's first social networking service (SNS) exclusively operated through pet accounts, has established XOOX JAPAN to penetrate the Japanese market. Headquartered in the United States, XOOX has gained immense popularity among pet owners since its service launch in November 2023. The pet-specific platform allows users to create short-form content challenges featuring their dogs or cats and participate in ongoing challenges.
According to Coco View, the CEO of XOOX JAPAN, "With the establishment of our Japanese subsidiary, we plan to promote XOOX APP membership and marketing among Japanese pet owners. Users can upload data such as short-form challenge videos and photos to their pet accounts, creating avatars in a virtual space. We also plan to launch services such as pet character games and product development. We strive to create a world where pet owners and their pets can all become friends through the XOOX app," added Coco View.
In addition to the short-form content application, XOOX JAPAN will simultaneously introduce other pet-specific applications, including pet-exclusive music, urine diagnosis kits, and games. The XOOX Music App allows users to enjoy over 3,000 tracks across various genres like mood and classical, tailored to pets' unique auditory capabilities and audible frequencies. The app also features AI algorithms that set and compose music according to pets' preferences.
The pet industry in Japan continues to expand. According to the Yano Research Institute, the overall market size, including pet adoption, increased by 2.1% in 2022, reaching 1.7542 trillion yen in retail value. The market is projected to grow at a rate of over 2% in 2023 and 2024.
When a pet joins the XOOX app, a $1 penny is donated to the XOOX Foundation. The foundation's donations fund campaigns to secure legal status and welfare law reforms for pets worldwide. Additionally, XOOX plans to release an app integrated with pet DNA and MBTI analysis in collaboration with MediCloud, a global gene analysis company based on NGS technology.
KOTRA TOKYO has provided extensive support and advice for XOOX's entry into the Japanese market. The XOOX app can be downloaded for free by searching 'XOOX PET' on iOS or 'XOOX' on Android. Members of the XOOX SNS app can also access the pet-exclusive music app XOOX M. XOOX aims to establish a pet-exclusive SNS platform culture with innovative services such as pet MBTI tests.
