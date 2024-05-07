Perpetual Protocol Launches Nekodex with Enhanced Onchain Trading with and Innovative User Rewards
New Platform Offers Seamless Trading Experience and Unique Reward System Using NekocoinTAIPEI, TAIWAN, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perpetual Protocol, a pioneer in on-chain perpetual futures, has unveiled Nekodex, an innovative trading platform that leverages the Perp v3 Smart Liquidity Framework. Nekodex is the first decentralized exchange (DEX) to integrate multiple crypto account abstraction technologies, offering users a zero-cost trading experience and unique Nekocoin (ticker symbol: $(=ↀωↀ=)) reward system exclusively available on Nekodex.
Nekodex streamlines the trading experience by allowing users to sign up using only their email and to execute trades with just two taps, facilitated by Passkey authentication. This method not only increases user-friendliness but also ensures the security of user assets, bypassing many of the usual complexities found in both centralized and onchain crypto exchanges.
The platform addresses common hurdles in cryptocurrency trading such as complex signup processes and unintuitive wallet management. By eliminating network fees, simplifying wallet backup and storage via the latest security standards and and putting mobile at the heart of the user experience, Nekodex let’s traders focus on their trades with minimal friction.
Available immediately in most regions, Nekodex invites participants to explore its innovative features and engage in launch activities by visiting nekodex.org.
[About Perpetual Protocol]
Established in 2019, Perpetual Protocol is a decentralized platform offering perpetual futures contracts with deep liquidity and low slippage. Built on the Optimism network, an Ethereum layer 2 solution, Perpetual Protocol aims to deliver secure, transparent and accessible trading options globally.
