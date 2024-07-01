Submit Release
Applications for the FY2024 Subsidy for Attracting GX-related Foreign Companies to the Tokyo Market Begins

Tokyo "GX-Related Foreign Company Market Entry Support Program" for 2024 promotes decarbonization by supporting foreign firms with advanced GX tech. Apply now.

TOKYO, JAPAN, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1. Outline of Application Process
Eligibility: Foreign companies with advanced technological capabilities in GX-related fields who will establish a new base of operations in Tokyo, and start business in FY 2024.
（For details, refer to the application guidelines posted on the website below）

How to Apply: Please review the application guidelines on the website below and follow the procedures: （Application deadline: Friday, July 12, 2024, 11:59pm Japan Standard Time）
https://www.investtokyo.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/oursupports/gx-subsidy.html

2.　Schedule （planned, Japan Standard Time）
Friday, July 12: Application period closes
September: Selection of companies to be supported （up to 7 companies will be selected following a review by experts）

3.　Details of Support
Subsidy Amount: From the fiscal year in which a company is selected, TMG will provide subsidies up to four years within the scope of the budget.
- 1st Fiscal Year: A maximum of 50 million yen, up to 100％ of expenses eligible for subsidy
- 2nd Fiscal Year: A maximum of 34 million yen, up to two-thirds of expenses eligible for subsidy
- 3rd Fiscal year: A maximum of 25 million yen, up to half of expenses eligible for subsidy
- 4th Fiscal Year: A maximum of 16 million yen, up to one-third of expenses eligible for subsidy

Support Program: Selected companies will be provided various forms of support for the establishment and expansion of business, including public relations, business establishment advice, business matching, etc.

Reference: Other key initiatives promoting the attraction of foreign companies
In addition to this program, TMG provides a variety of support for foreign companies looking to expand in Tokyo. Please visit the website below for details.
https://www.investtokyo.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/oursupports/index.html

A2T Secretariat Team
Tokyo Metropolitan Government
a2t-info@deloitte.com

