Applications for the FY2024 Subsidy for Attracting GX-related Foreign Companies to the Tokyo Market Begins

TOKYO, JAPAN, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1. Outline of Application Process

Eligibility: Foreign companies with advanced technological capabilities in GX-related fields who will establish a new base of operations in Tokyo, and start business in FY 2024.

（For details, refer to the application guidelines posted on the website below）

How to Apply: Please review the application guidelines on the website below and follow the procedures: （Application deadline: Friday, July 12, 2024, 11:59pm Japan Standard Time）

https://www.investtokyo.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/oursupports/gx-subsidy.html

2. Schedule （planned, Japan Standard Time）

Friday, July 12: Application period closes

September: Selection of companies to be supported （up to 7 companies will be selected following a review by experts）

3. Details of Support

Subsidy Amount: From the fiscal year in which a company is selected, TMG will provide subsidies up to four years within the scope of the budget.

- 1st Fiscal Year: A maximum of 50 million yen, up to 100％ of expenses eligible for subsidy

- 2nd Fiscal Year: A maximum of 34 million yen, up to two-thirds of expenses eligible for subsidy

- 3rd Fiscal year: A maximum of 25 million yen, up to half of expenses eligible for subsidy

- 4th Fiscal Year: A maximum of 16 million yen, up to one-third of expenses eligible for subsidy

Support Program: Selected companies will be provided various forms of support for the establishment and expansion of business, including public relations, business establishment advice, business matching, etc.

