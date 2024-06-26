Javier Palomarez, USHBC President, Commends Congressional Hispanic Caucus for Infrastructure Implementation Roundtable
EINPresswire.com/ -- Javier Palomarez, President and CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC), commends the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) for hosting a Infrastructure Implementation Policy Roundtable, and including historic Hispanic-owned businesses like MasTec, Inc., (NYSE: MTZ), to discuss the performance and impact of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).
Javier Palomarez states that, "Given the significant role of Hispanic owned businesses and Hispanic workers in the infrastructure sector, discussions like these are critical to the success of our community. We commend the CHC for hosting a roundtable discussion on such an important issue.”
Javier Palomarez continues by saying, “The IIJA has had a significant impact on our nation's economy, leading to the creation of hundreds of thousands of jobs, billions of dollars in contracting opportunities, and improving life for Americans through over 50,000 infrastructure projects. However, it is important to acknowledge that while the act has numerous merits, Hispanic-owned businesses have not received a proportionate share of the benefits. In fact, across the board, Hispanics only receive about 2% of contracting dollars awarded.
Moving forward, we hope to see a more equitable distribution of funds, ensuring that the benefits and opportunities that come with this generational investment are equally accessible for all Americans."
About the USHBC
Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.
About the USHBC
Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.
