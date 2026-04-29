Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Responds to Introduction of Senate Legislation on AI Chatbots and Youth Safety

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence becomes more embedded in everyday life, lawmakers are advancing new efforts to strengthen oversight of how young people interact with emerging technologies. A bipartisan group of Senators, led by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and including Sens. Brian Schatz (D-HI), John Curtis (R-UT), and Adam Schiff (D-CA), has introduced the CHATBOT Act , legislation aimed at increasing parental involvement and establishing clearer safeguards around the use of AI chatbots by minors.The proposal comes amid growing concern that the pace of innovation is outpacing protections for children and families, particularly as these tools become more accessible across education, entertainment, and daily communication. As policymakers consider next steps, the USHBC encourages a collaborative approach that includes input from parents, educators, technology leaders, and the small business community to ensure these technologies are introduced responsibly while maintaining a level playing field for American businesses.In response, the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is emphasizing the importance of balancing innovation with accountability. Javier Palomarez , President & CEO of the USHBC, issued the following statement:“Technology is moving faster than most families can reasonably keep up with, and that gap is where risk can emerge. Parents deserve clear visibility into how these tools are being used and meaningful authority to guide that interaction in a way that reflects their values and their child’s well-being. When new technologies begin shaping how young people learn, communicate, and form relationships, oversight and innovation should not be mutually exclusive. We can establish guardrails that prioritize safety without stifling opportunity.”Palomarez continued:“We’ve lived this before. Social media unlocked opportunity but also exposed gaps in how we protect families, and AI is advancing at a much faster pace. That should be a signal to Washington that we cannot afford to play catch-up again. We need thoughtful guardrails now that protect families while keeping American innovation moving forward. I commend Senators Cruz, Schatz, Curtis and Schiff for approaching this in a bi-partisan fashion and for their stewardship. This is real American leadership and illustrative of how our elected officials should be working together on this critically important technology”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBCJavier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

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