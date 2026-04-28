Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Announces Endorsement of the Investing in the American Dream Act

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) today announced its endorsement of the Investing in the American Dream Act, legislation led by Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee Ranking Member Ed Markey and House Small Business Committee Ranking Member Nydia Velázquez that would restore longstanding Small Business Administration lending eligibility standards and restore access to capital for lawfully present, work-authorized entrepreneurs.The bill would reverse the SBA’s recent policy change restricting loan eligibility to businesses with 100% ownership by U.S. citizens and nationals, and instead allow qualifying small businesses with lawful, work-authorized ownership to continue participating in SBA-backed lending programs.In announcing the endorsement, Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“Access to capital is one of the most important drivers of small business growth and job creation. Policies that restrict this risk hurt small businesses by limiting access to capital for entrepreneurs who are already creating jobs, paying taxes, investing locally, and contributing to economic growth. Denying participation based on status, rather than impact, could disrupt viable businesses and the communities that depend on them. This is particularly concerning given that at least one in four entrepreneurs in the United States is an immigrant, 40% of new businesses include an immigrant founder or co-founder, and small businesses generate nearly 70% of all new jobs. Prohibiting legal immigrants from these programs punishes law-abiding entrepreneurs and could lead to significant economic consequences.”Palomarez continued:“The Investing in the American Dream Act restores a practical and pro-growth standard by ensuring lawfully present, work-authorized individuals who are building businesses in America can continue to access the tools that help companies start, scale, and succeed. America’s strength has always come from attracting and empowering talent from around the world. When we narrow that pathway, we not only limit opportunity for individuals, but also risk slowing innovation and pushing the next generation of ideas, companies, and breakthroughs beyond our borders. This bill will help sustain the countless small businesses that have contributed immeasurably to our economy, just as the SBA has done historically. Companies like Levi Straus, Chobani, Intel, Instagram and more demonstrate what is possible when immigrant entrepreneurs have reliable access to capital. The USHBC is proud to endorse this legislation because supporting entrepreneurship, rewarding lawful economic participation, and expanding opportunity should always remain part of the American dream.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBCJavier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

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