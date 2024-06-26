OSCE Chair-in-Office Ian Borg to visit Kyrgyzstan

VIENNA/VALLETTA, 26 June 2024 — The OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg, will visit Kyrgyzstan on 27 June for meetings with high-level government officials, parliamentarians and civil society.

In Bishkek, Minister Borg will meet with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Zheenbek Kulubaev, and the Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh (the Parliament) Nurlanbek Shakiev. He will also meet with the Director of the Border Service of Kyrgyzstan, General-Major Ularbek Sharsheev.

Throughout the visit, Chair Borg will meet with civil society representatives. He will also meet with OSCE field operation staff, including a visit to the OSCE Academy in Bishkek.

For more information about the 2024 OSCE Chairpersonship of Malta, please visit the OSCE website: https://www.osce.org/chairpersonship.