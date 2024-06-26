Immersive Business Transformation Mastermind Coming to Broward County

The event kicks off on Thursday night for a business networking event for investors, traders, entrepreneurs, coaches, consultants, and content creators. Friday - Elevate Your Mindset with Executive Trainers and Coaches from Trader Trainers and Visionary Living Leadership. Key speakers include Rico Marlowe Sostre, John Pyke, Justin Hertzberg, Tommy Uz, Vonzelle Brown, JC Irurzun, Steven & Anthony Pastrana, Ivan Cocco, Javoni Thomas, Brandon Street, and Josmar Tejeda.

Traders from around the world are gathering to elevate their mindset, skills, and network with top entrepreneurs and innovative leaders

This event is not just about trading; it’s a human development experience suitable for all professions.” — Lorenzo Sostre, Co-founder of Trader Bros

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consciousness, mindset, entrepreneurship, marketing, finance are just some of the topics being covered at the Level UP Weekend.

From June 27th - 30th, some up and coming young entrepreneurs in the finance, fintech, SAAS, and trading industries will descend upon a spacious Broward estate for the Level UP Weekend Business Transformation Mastermind.

The mastermind is designed to be transformational, providing a packed roster of activities to elevate self-awareness. Across two days, over 10 trainers and guest speakers will present on some of the hottest personal and professional development topics. Key speakers include Rico Marlowe Sostre, John Pyke, Justin Hertzberg, Tommy Uz, Vonzelle Brown, JC Irurzun, Steven & Anthony Pastrana, Ivan Cocco, Javoni Thomas, Brandon Street, and Josmar Tejeda.

Mindset is also a major focus for the event. There will be a full day of immersive authentic leadership training powered by Trader Trainers and Visionary Living Leadership. Other key educational companies included in the Level UP Weekend are More Than Money Academy, Revolt Academy, STF Academy, and The Wolves of Alt Street. The event is also supported by Official Title Sponsor - ETX Funding, and Official Event Partners - World Class Digital, The Talent Genius, Celestial Aura Co. Events, AVLN, Leverage Creators, Gooey Trades, and FPFX Tech.

A unique aspect of the Level UP Weekend is the focus on consciousness development, where attendees will experience mind-bending group activities and discover some hidden truths about the trading and online marketing industries that most people never learn. Longtime Palm Beach event organizer Josmar Tejeda and Creative Producer Lorenzo Sostre are spearheading the Level UP Weekend.

“Our goal is to help new, seasoned, and full-time traders to gain the confidence, emotional resilience, and community support they need to take their career and consciousness to the new heights.” Josmar told the interviewer.

The idea for the event originally evolved from the daily trading and mindset calls the Trader Bros have been hosting since January. Trader Bros is composed of biological brothers Lorenzo, Gabe, and Rico Sostre and Josmar. The four co-founders have produced, co-hosted, and spoken at events in South Florida over the last 7 years. Lorenzo noted that the community focused around retail trading in South Florida has been growing year over year: “Everybody seems to be getting into the markets and eventually they realize how important developing their mindset is.”

Sostre hopes to carry that ethos through to this event. “This is not your typical trading event, it’s a human development event suitable for all professions and walks of life” he said. “We created topics that someone who has no clue about trading can relate to.” That stands in stark contrast to many other events in the space, which Sostre asserted can tend to cover more advanced topics.

ETX's CEO, Steven Pastrana, stated, “I’m so excited for this event and all of the future events we will be co-producing with Trader Bros. South Florida has become a hotspot for traders and the local proximity to Miami allows us to easily travel to Weston. Lorenzo and his team are pushing the envelope by hosting an event of this caliber for the trading industry.”

Pastrana continued, “You have to BE in the room. Our entire c-suite and executive team will be there because this event will be one of a kind. ETX is so proud to be the Title Sponsor of this event.”

Between Trader Bros and ETX, an amazing cast of speakers and event guests will make this an amazing opportunity to meet with young, up and coming professionals in the finance and fintech industries. “If you’re a retail trader that’s looking to become a professional trader, this is for you,” said Sostre. “We’re not only going to help you understand how the market really works and bring you around like-minded professionals with similar career goals,” Sostre continued. “But we’re also going to place you near another successful person who has already experienced building 7, 8, and 9-figure companies.”

What: 4-day mastermind retreat addressing online entrepreneurs, content creators, online educators, and traders

When: June 27th, from 6 pm to 10 pm, June 28, 29, & 30, 9am-5pm

Where: private estate in Weston, FL

Who: Anyone 18 and over interested in developing their mindset and meeting like-minded professionals

How: Buy tickets by visiting Trader Bros and clicking for more event details (Use discount code BROS for 75% off general admission tickets!)

