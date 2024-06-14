Transformative Level Up Weekend Mastermind Retreat for Traders in South Florida

This event is designed to help people uncover what's been stopping them or holding them back from achieving their next financial milestone. The event will take place in a private Weston Mansion with a total of 16,000 square ft. It features amenities like a workout room, sauna, pool, enclosed basketball court, and more. Guests will be able to tap in and take their lives to the next level. The Through our immersive events and comprehensive programs, we provide the tools, support, and inspiration for individuals to cultivate self-awareness, develop emotional intelligence, and embrace authentic leadership.

Unlock Psychological Mastery and Financial Success with Elite Networking and Immersive Experiential Exercises

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Level Up Weekend Retreat, hosted by Trader Bros, offers a unique opportunity for content creators, entrepreneurs, traders, online coaches, educators, and other financial professionals to network and participate in an immersive training event focused on mastering the psychological and subconscious aspects of trading and business success. The event is designed to help its guests elevate their mindset, refine their skills, and embark on a path to building their own 7-figure blueprint.

Event Details

Dates: June 27-30

Location: A secret 16,000+ square foot Weston Mansion

Schedule:

Thursday: 5 pm - 9 pm

Friday: 9 am - 5 pm

Saturday: 9 am - 5 pm

Sunday: 9 am - 4 pm

Purpose & Mission:

The retreat aims to address the mental and emotional barriers preventing traders from achieving consistent profitability. Trader Bros provide systematic approaches, support, and accountability that foster a community of successful traders. Their mission is to mentor and coach traders aspiring to transition from funded accounts to trading live capital.

Event Highlights:

- 22+ Live Training Hours: Exclusive training sessions from Thursday to Sunday.

- Networking Opportunities: Engage with industry leaders over meals and activities.

- Be part of two documentaries that are being filmed at the event.

Event Audience:

- Funded Traders

- Part-time & Full-Time Day Traders

- Entrepreneurs and Community Leaders

- Content Creators and Media Producers

Workshops & Sessions:

- Interactive Workshops: The guests have the opportunity to explore beliefs, emotions, and self-perception for growth.

- Emotional Intelligence Training: There will be a review of strategies that can be used elevate emotional states at will.

- Guided Breath work Sessions: Sessions to help achieve relaxation, stress reduction, and mental clarity will be conducted.

- Coaching Sessions: General admission and H.I.M. Experience ticket holders have access to mindset coaches before and after the event.

Exclusive Access:

- 10 VIP Guests: All-Inclusive Stay at the mansion and complimentary breakfast, lunch, and dinner with Trader Bros, Trader Trainers, and ETX Funding.

- 75 General Admission Seats: Participate in all day-time event activities.

Networking:

- Connect with Funded Traders and Industry Experts.

- Build lifelong connections with like-minded professionals

Amenities:

- Delicious Meals and Refreshments.

- Outdoor Workouts and Yacht Activities.

About the Host, Trader Bros

Trader Bros is a collective of trading educators, leadership coaches, entrepreneurs, event producers, and experienced traders dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences. They host events both online and offline, lead a community of over 200 traders, and founded the 561Renzo’s Live Trading Discord Room. Their mission is to develop systems, build community, and hold traders accountable.

About the Title Sponsors, ETX Funding and Trader Trainers

ETX Funding: A specialized Trading Evaluation Firm offering dynamic platforms for data collection, trader development programs, and comprehensive self-assessment tools.

Trader Trainers and Visionary Living Leadership: A leadership coaching company offering immersive events and programs within forex, futures, and crypto trading industries.

The Level UP Weekend transcends trading—and positions its ticket holders to gain insights and connections that will transform their trading career. To learn more, visit the website for details about tickets and sponsorship opportunities.

Contact Information

Website: traderbros.com

Contact: Lorenzo Sostre

Phone: (305) 420-8968

Instagram: instagram.com/traderbrosllc

Level Up Weekend Trader Psychology Mastermind