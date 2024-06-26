Dr. Ray Morgan Named 2024 Maryland Sport Fisheries Achievement Award Recipient by the Department of Natural Resources

June 26, 2024

Dr. Ray Morgan

The Maryland Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission and Maryland Department of Natural Resources are proud to recognize Dr. Ray Morgan as the 2024 recipient of the annual Maryland Sport Fisheries Achievement Award. The commission and department recognize Dr. Morgan for his longstanding commitment to Maryland fisheries as an educator, researcher, and for his strong stewardship of our aquatic resources.

Dr. Morgan is Professor Emeritus with the Appalachian Laboratory of the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science. His inquisitive nature led to his research on aquatic ecology, pollution ecology, and fisheries genetics. In particular, he is nationally recognized for his research on the genetics of brook trout.

His stream research centered around urbanization effects on Maryland stream fishes including the impacts of road salt and nutrients. In addition, Dr. Morgan worked with the Maryland State Highway Administration on stream restoration projects throughout the state, as well as studying the effectiveness of bioswales to reduce road pollution. Dr. Morgan was also a longstanding member of DNR’s Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission (SFAC), to which he lent his expert skills to numerous committees and workgroups.

The Maryland Sport Fisheries Achievement Award was established by the commission to honor individuals who have provided sustained efforts in habitat management, conservation, education, research, and other meaningful contributions that benefit recreational fishing in Maryland.

“I feel so honored to be the recipient of the SFAC Achievement Award for 2024,” said Dr. Morgan. “The natural resources of Maryland are so valuable to all and I have been fortunate in my long career to have worked on a number of species, including the iconic striped bass and beautiful brook trout. Early on in my profession, I quickly learned that sound resource management is based on sound science. Hopefully, we will continue to follow that tenet into the future.”

Dr. Morgan will be honored during a presentation this coming fall season.