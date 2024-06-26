Submit Release
Election talk: What are the parties saying about mental heath?

In the build up to the 4 July general election, all major political parties are sharing their plans for the country if they get voted in. We've pulled together this summary of pledges made about mental health. 

Conservatives 

  • Open early support hubs for those aged 11 - 25 in every community by 2030
  • Ensure Mental Health Support Teams cover all schools and colleges in England by 2030
  • Increase Individual Placement and Support employment services by 140,000 places
  • Legislate to provide “better treatment and support” for severe mental health needs
  • Increase planned expansion of NHS Talking Therapies by 50%
  • Reform the Work Capability Assessment with an emphasis on requiring more people with mental illnesses to work

