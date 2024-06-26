Symposium on China–Africa Agricultural Cooperation Successfully Held in Rwanda

On June 21, a symposium with theme of “Practice and Visionon China-Africa Agricultural High-Quality Development", was held in Kigali, Rwanda. Officials from Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources of Rwanda, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and local government, representatives from business, academia, non-government organizations, diplomatic missions and international organizations joined the event.

H.E. Ma Youxiang, Vice Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the People’s Republic of China delivered video remarks during the event. He said that food security and agricultural development have been priorities for both China and Africa, and remain such in the collaboration. In recent year, the foundation of China-Africa agricultural collaboration has become more solid, with notable outcomes of technical exchanges, rapid growth of economic cooperation and trade, and continued progress in capacity building. China stands ready to join hands with Africa to put into practice the Plan for China Supporting Africa’s Agricultural Modernization, proposed by President Xi Jinping, and elevate, expand, and deepen China-Africa agricultural cooperation.

In his remarks, Hon. Dr. Ildephonse Musafiri, Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources of Rwanda expressed appreciation to China’s attention and support to the development of Rwanda's agriculture. He said that African countries have a shared wish of improving agricultural productivity and optimizing the labor structure. Rwanda has excellent climate and land for agriculture. He hopes that China can increase its investment in Rwanda's agriculture, create more successes like the Juncao (mushroom grass) cooperation, deepen agricultural science and technology cooperation, expand Rwanda and Africa's agricultural product exports to China, and help farmers live a good life.

H.E. Wang Xuekun, Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda, reiterated China’s willingness to support Africa’s agricultural production and socio-economic development. The insightful opinions of the participating representatives would provide suggestions and advice for China-Africa agricultural cooperation and create a good atmosphere for the upcoming Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

This symposium is co-organized by the Rwanda Institute of International Affairs,the Chinese Embassy in Rwanda, the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources of Rwanda and other relevant institutions. The panelists discussed three topics, respectively on policy coordination, value addition, and trade facilitation on agricultural cooperation. Participants also exchanged views on how to follow up the outcomes of this symposium.