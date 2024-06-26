Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and Foreign Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal Sewa Lamsal Hold Sixteenth Meeting of China-Nepal Diplomatic Consultation Mechanism

On June 25, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and Foreign Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal Sewa Lamsal held the sixteenth meeting of China-Nepal diplomatic consultation mechanism in Kathmandu.

The two sides reviewed the progress made in China-Nepal relations and exchanges and cooperation in various fields in the past year and made plans for the development of China-Nepal relations in the next stage. The two sides agreed to further implement the important common understandings reached between the leaders of the two countries, take the opportunity of jointly celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2025, consolidate political mutual trust, deepen Belt and Road cooperation, and push for new achievements in practical cooperation in various fields. The two countries are committed to carrying forward the spirit of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and taking the China-Nepal strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity to a higher level.

China always gives priority to Nepal in its neighborhood diplomacy, and firmly supports Nepal in safeguarding its national sovereignty, independence and national dignity, maintaining unity and stability and achieving prosperity and development, exploring a development path suited to its national conditions, pursuing independent domestic and foreign policies, and playing a greater role in international and regional affairs.

The Nepali side said that China has always been a trustworthy development partner of Nepal and thanked the Chinese side for its long-term tremendous support for Nepal's economic and social development. The Nepali side reiterated its firm adherence to the one-China principle and will never allow any force to use its territory for anti-China activities. Nepal is willing to work with China to advance Belt and Road cooperation and deepen exchanges and cooperation in connectivity, economy, trade and investment, agriculture, tourism, people-to-people, and other fields and at the sub-national level so as to bring more benefits to the two peoples.

The two sides agreed to hold the seventeenth meeting of China-Nepal diplomatic consultation mechanism in China in 2025.