Paras Biopharmaceuticals’ Innovative Biologics Production Capabilities and Unique Technologies Showcased at BIO USA 2024
PARAS BIOPHARMA FINLAND announces the release of its 1-1 interview with CEO, Dr. Ashesh Kumar, recorded at the recent BIO International Convention in San DiegoOULU, FINLAND, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Documented by Global Message - a US-based media business company, pioneering as a one-stop-hub for collective resources & thought leadership, Paras Biopharmaceuticals endorsed its reputation as a prominent biopharmaceutical & technology development company within the Nordic region.
During the interview, Paras Biopharmaceuticals highlighted that the company addresses the intrinsic challenges of biologics development and manufacturing, by incorporating its unique technologies in creating solutions to work for Rare & Orphan diseases (Biological Medicines) in order to make healthcare more affordable.
Located in the innovative and technology-advanced city of Oulu, Finland, Paras Biopharmaceuticals brings together a mix of first-class scientific & industrial experience. Along with Paras Biopharmaceuticals’ microbial biologics development technologies to achieve the efficient production of recombinant biologics.
Dr. Ashesh Kumar’s interview highlighted the company’s ongoing commitment to its Biologics CDMO efforts, utilising the company’s ‘state-of-the-art’ biologics infrastructure for scale-up production that enables the development of these products in a very efficient manner and up to large-scale quantities.
“Paras Biopharma has developed some of the very efficient technologies for the production of biologics; this enables a very low-cost production of some of the challenging proteins or challenging medicinal products and this is one of the key enablers within the industry.”
“Our key strengths are our technologies, our technology platform that we have. We are very well serving our biopharma customers in Europe and US. Our Biosimilar pipeline, especially the product for Blood Platelet Disorder, which is Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura – I think this ITP product is very well progressing and we believe that we can bring through our internal pipeline also, some of the best products for customers and patients going forward”, said Dr. Ashesh Kumar.
The edited interview is available for viewing via https://youtu.be/R1G4H6NEI34 and via Paras Biopharmaceuticals’ media channels & website at www.parasbiopharma.com.
About Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy: Paras Biopharmaceuticals’ major activities are “Biologics CDMO” Services and Biologics & Biosimilar Technology Development & Scale-up, in addition to offering co-development & licensing partnership opportunities of high-value Biologics. Paras Biopharma’s unique technologies (Biomultifold®, Noblecleav® and Cytofold StructQuant®) facilitates achieving high productivity & quality of biologics.
Paras Biopharmaceuticals has established its expertise in critical areas providing biologics CDMO, development of complex proteins from early stage to large scale, and the development of enzymes for medicinal and bioprocess purposes.
Paras Biopharmaceuticals has a fully equipped biologics production facility in Finland for the manufacturing of recombinant therapeutic products in microbial systems. The state-of-art biologics production plant includes a total floor area of 25,000 ft² and a classified cleanroom of 4,300 ft². Other features include media and buffer preparation, live area (fermentation and harvest & extraction), purification suite (incl. +4°C cold room), final filtration and freeze-drying. Paras Biopharmaceuticals has a Biologics CDMO Services pipeline www.parasbiopharma.com/microbial-biologics-cdmo.php and Biosimilars in Onco-Immunology, Urology, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis.
For more information, please see the company pipeline: www.parasbiopharma.com/biosimilars/biosimilars.php
Mark Jackson
Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy
+ +358 44 2905993
