Paras Biopharma (Biologics CDMO) Maximises Recombinant Protein Expression Facilitating Economical Scale-up of Biologics
Biopharma technology development company in the Nordics, maximises recombinant protein expression in its fully-equipped biologics production facility - Finland.OULU, FINLAND, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The company is pleased to disclose its advancement of up to 12 g or more / L expression of recombinant protein - fully folded / biologically active in fermentation broth in scale-up studies which can be produced to commercial scale. This advanced Biomultifold system will be in place and available for future projects to facilitate and bring down costs. Previously, Paras Biopharma achieved 5-8 g / L in expression levels of a specific therapeutic protein.
Advanced Biomultifold Technology will further facilitate higher expression & production levels for Biologics in critical care / rare disease biologics (manufacturing), thus help to bring down the scale-up biologics production costs / unit. The company is pleased to bring these developments in ongoing & upcoming projects on biologics and also to share this knowledge for client biologics CDMO work, as needed.
Full-service expertise for Scale-up Biologics Manufacturing at Paras Biopharma (Biologics CDMO) Finland, using its unique Biomultifold® Technology, can be found at https://www.parasbiopharma.com/technology/biomultifold-technology.php.
About Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy: Paras Biopharmaceuticals’ major activities are “Biologics CDMO” Services and Biologics & Biosimilar Technology Development & Scale-up, in addition to offering co-development & licensing partnership opportunities of high-value Biologics. Paras Biopharma’s unique technologies (Biomultifold®, Noblecleav® and Cytofold StructQuant®) facilitates achieving high productivity & quality of biologics.
Paras Biopharmaceuticals has established its expertise in critical areas providing biologics CDMO, development of complex proteins from early stage to large scale, and the development of enzymes for medicinal and bioprocess purposes.
Paras Biopharmaceuticals has a fully equipped biologics production facility in Finland for the production of recombinant therapeutic products in microbial systems. The state-of-art biologics production plant includes a total floor area of 25,000 ft² and a classified cleanroom of 4,300 ft². Other features include media and buffer preparation, live area (fermentation and harvest & extraction), purification suite (incl. +4°C cold room), final filtration and freeze-drying.
Paras Biopharmaceuticals has a Biologics CDMO Services pipeline https://www.parasbiopharma.com/microbial-biologics-cdmo.php and Biosimilars in Onco-Immunology, Urology, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis. For more information, please see the company pipeline: http://www.parasbiopharma.com/biosimilars/biosimilars.php
