Global Leaders Join Regulating AI's New Advisory Board
WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regulating AI, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to promoting ethical standards and governance in Artificial intelligence, recently announced the formation of its Advisory Board. Members of the Board are accomplished individuals with extensive experience in governance, policy making, and thought leadership around the world. The Advisory Board includes Former US Senator Cory Gardner, Former President of Bolivia - Jorge Quiroga, Former Prime Minister of Finland, Esko Aho, Former Minister of Commerce/Railways of India Suresh Prabhu and Former Members of US Congress, Steve Israel, Jim Moran, Steve Stivers and Daniel Donovan.
The Board’s vision is to foster an inclusive, responsible, and sustainable AI ecosystem that benefits humanity, while mitigating potential risks and addressing ethical concerns. It will focus on several key initiatives - Developing a Comprehensive Framework for AI Governance, Promoting International Cooperation, Advocating for Diverse Voices, and Exploring Sector-Specific AI Implications - to name a few.
Sanjay Puri, Founder, Regulating AI, stated, "I am thrilled to welcome our honored Board Members. This remarkable group represents a diverse array of expertise, experience, and perspectives. As we navigate the complexities of this rapidly evolving technological landscape, the wisdom and counsel of these esteemed individuals will be invaluable in shaping policies that balance innovation, ethical considerations, and societal well-being."
President Jorge Quiroga, stated “The transformational power of AI is greater than the previous digital revolutionary changes, if its potential is harnessed with effective regulation that takes into account the characteristics of developing nations. "Regulating AI" can be the convening platform to make this happen”
Sen. Cory Gardner stated, “As AI technology rapidly advances, it is crucial that we have robust regulatory frameworks in place to ensure it is developed and deployed responsibly and ethically. I'm honored to join the Regulating AI Advisory Board to help shape policies that will protect consumer privacy, prevent algorithmic bias, and uphold democratic values."
Through this Board, Regulating AI aims to foster the building of a robust and globally inclusive regulatory framework, increased public trust, harmonized international standards, and the empowerment of a wide diversity of stakeholders.
About Regulating AI
Regulating AI is a non-profit organization that aims to shape the future of AI legislation and regulation through education and dialogue. The organization aims to educate and create awareness around AI regulations and policies, encourage discussion between AI experts, policy makers, and AI enthusiasts, thereby fostering collaboration to collectively advance the understanding and implementation of AI regulations and policies.
Learn more at www.regulatingai.org
RegulatingAI
