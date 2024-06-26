gategroup congratulates SWISS for great achievements at 2024 Skytrax Awards
SWISS First Class Lounge at Zurich Airport has been named the World’s Best First Class Lounge at the 2024 Skytrax AwardsZURICH, SWITZERLAND, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- gategroup, the world leader in airline catering and food solutions is delighted to share that our long-lasting partner, Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS), has achieved second place in the category World’s Best First Class Lounge Dining at the 2024 Skytrax Awards. SWISS’s Terminal E First Class lounge is operated in partnership with gategroup’s airline catering brand gategourmet and our premium hospitality experience brand, uqonic. Together, we provide the best experience for SWISS passengers, offering delicious food for passengers to experience while they wait for their next flight, escaping the hustle and bustle of the busy Zurich airport. The top ranking recognizes the excellence of the SWISS First Class Lounge Dining at Zurich Airport, operated in partnership with gategroup.
“We are extremely proud of the work we have done together with SWISS, and this prestigious recognition is a testament to the excellent partnership between SWISS and gategroup,” said Hubertus Henning, General Manager Airport Lounges Switzerland at gategroup.
gategroup is also very happy for SWISS as they have received the award for “World’s Best First Class Lounge” at the 2024 Skytrax Awards. “We offer our sincerest congratulations to SWISS for this achievement, and look forward to this continued fruitful partnership, knowing that we can continue to achieve great things together,” says Hubertus Henning.
Covering over 350 airlines, the Skytrax Market Research Institute has been conducting the world’s largest annual airline passenger satisfaction survey since 1999. This year, over 21 million airline customers participated in the survey, sharing their opinions on various aspects of airline services."
About gategroup
gategroup is the global leader in airline catering, retail-on-board and hospitality products and services. gategroup provides passengers with superior culinary and retail experiences, leveraging innovation and advanced technology solutions. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, gategroup delivers operational excellence through the most extensive catering network in the aviation industry, serving passengers from over 200 operating units in over 60 countries/territories across all continents. For further information, please visit: www.gategroup.com.
About uqonic
uqonic is a brand of gategroup that has its origins in airport lounges, serving over 16 million guests annually in over 80 lounges around the world. Creating memorable guest experiences is what sets uqonic apart. Through unique gastronomic delights and iconic dining experiences, uqonic services include a wide variety of high-end catering for corporate and sporting events. For further information, please visit: https://gategroup.com/our-brands/uqonic/.
