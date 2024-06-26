MEGA International recognized as a Category Leader in two 2024 GRC RiskTech Quadrants® by Chartis Research
MEGA International, a global SaaS company, is a Category Leader in Chartis' 2024 RiskTech Quadrants® for “Enterprise GRC” and “Operational Risk” solutions.
MEGA has emerged as a credible competitor in the GRC space, a development reflected in our quadrant ratings.”BOSTON, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEGA International, a global SaaS software company, has been named a Category Leader by Chartis Research in the 2024 RiskTech Quadrants® for “Enterprise GRC Solutions” (EGRC) and “Operational Risk Solutions”. Chartis Research assesses risk technology vendors using a methodology based on 'Completeness of Offering' and 'Market Potential'.
Chartis Research is a global research and advisory firm specializing in risk management technology. The RiskTech Quadrant® provides a comprehensive market overview through in-depth research and a scoring system that highlights the most suitable technology solutions for various organizational needs. Chartis assesses vendors based on the completeness of their offerings (including content management, tools, and regulatory support) and their market potential (focusing on business model, market reach, financial health, customer satisfaction, and growth strategy). Their evaluations include detailed forms, customer surveys, expert interviews, and vendor briefings.
According to the report published by Chartis in April 2024, “MEGA’s competitiveness in the overarching GRC category can be traced to its meeting the necessary requirements for completeness of offering and market potential. It distinguishes itself in the EGRC category with industry-leading workflow and data management, while for OpRisk it stands out for its advanced capabilities in regulatory support, data management, tools and visualization”.
"MEGA has emerged as a credible competitor in the GRC space, a development reflected in our quadrant ratings. It has achieved this largely by leveraging its strong foundational capabilities in key sections of the GRC ecosystem, notably IT risk and related areas, “explains Sidhartha Dash, Chartis Research.
- Data Management: MEGA excels in managing complex risk and compliance data, integrating diverse sources like client information and regulatory requirements (enabling cyber resilience initiatives, like DORA compliance).
- Collaboration and automation: MEGA stands out with its robust workflow and automation capabilities, integrating company objectives with processes, risks, controls, and applications through seamless workflows. The platform features an AI assistant that automates risk descriptions and process diagrams, enhancing real-time risk management and control evaluations.
- Prepackaged content and regulatory support: MEGA offers essential templates and customizable solutions for compliance and risk management. The AI assistant also generates detailed risk descriptions and control measures.
“We are proud that our GRC platform is ranked a Category Leader in the Chartis RiskTech Quadrants® both for 'Enterprise GRC Solutions' and 'Operational Risk Solutions,' says Luca de Risi, Chief Executive Officer. This leadership position shows that we provide a solution offering a collaborative and streamlined approach to enhance operational efficiency and resiliency.”
About MEGA
MEGA International is a global SaaS software company offering solutions for Enterprise Architecture, Business Process Analysis, Governance, Risk and Compliance, and Data Governance operating in 52 countries. MEGA created HOPEX, a collaborative platform that provides a single repository to help companies collect, visualize, and analyze information to plan better and adapt to change.
