Dr. Zhang Lijun, "Pickleball, A New Opportunity for Sino-US Sports Exchange."
Pickleball Enters China: U.S. Pickleball Association (USAP) Visits V1 Group and Crazy Sports Group for Exchange.BEIJING, CHINA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 20, a delegation of coaches and referees from the U.S. Pickleball Association (USAP) arrived in Beijing, China, for a friendly visit and exchange with the V1 Group and Crazy Sports Group (stock code: 00082.HK). The visit illustrated the flourishing development of pickleball in China and signified a pivotal moment in the friendly exchange between the Chinese and American pickleball communities.
The visitors included American professional pickleball players Ryler DeHeart and Megan Fudge, Byron Freso a USAP official referee certification officer and member of the U.S. Official Pickleball Rules Committee, Marsha Freso a USAP referee trainer and chief referee of APP Tour, Yui See Lau the chief liaison officer of the Asian Pickleball Association in China, and Liaison Officer Yuki Chen.
Pickleball, an amalgamation of tennis, ping pong, badminton, and racquetball, is suitable for all age groups, offering high levels of competitiveness and spectator appeal. Currently, pickleball ranks the fourth most participated sport worldwide, following basketball, tennis, and football. It is slated as a demonstration event for the forthcoming Paris Olympics and is anticipated to become an official event in the 2028 Olympics. Having recently been introduced to China, pickleball has rapidly gained traction in major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou.
The visit was facilitated by Tang Bosheng, Secretary-General of the China APEC Development Council. Crazy Sports Group CEO Peng Xitao, independent director Zhou Jingping, and V1 Cultural Tourism Group Chairman Zang Dongli warmly received the delegation. They shared their grand vision for promoting the development of pickleball in China. As a leading enterprise in China's internet sports industry, Crazy Sports Group has seen marked success in event innovation, youth training, sports product operation, and market promotion. The group praised the sport design concept of pickleball and believes it will play a key role in nationwide fitness. They look forward to close cooperation and exchange with partners such as the PPA to bolster the development of pickleball in China, introducing the sport to many more people, especially the young generation.
During the exchange, the UASP delegates showed their strong interest in the Chinese market, believing as the world's most populous country, China possesses immense market potential and broad development prospects. They have an optimistic outlook on the future of pickleball in China and Crazy Sports Group's operational capability. Furthermore, they demonstrated a readiness to work with Chinese partners like Crazy Sports Group to jointly advance pickleball's popularization and development in China. They are eager to understand the current state of pickleball in China and the needs and experiences of its players, paving the way for future collaboration.
In the ensuing discussions, both parties engaged in active and in-depth dialogue on how to further promote the growth of pickleball in China, regulate youth pickleball training systems, and plan future joint events. Both sides are keen to cooperate in several areas, including co-hosting events, exchanging coaching and refereeing resources, and promoting youth training.
Dr. Zhang Lijun, Chairman of the China APEC Development Council and Chairman of Crazy Sports Group, provided insightful comments. He noted that pickleball, with its unique allure and wide participation, is rapidly gaining ground worldwide and has become a bridge for sports cultural exchange between China and the U.S. He emphasized, "Pickleball is not only a competitive sport but also a cultural exchange bond. We look forward to deepening exchanges and cooperation to promote the sport's popularization in China, contributing to the friendship between our two nations and the advancement of global sports culture."
This visit not only solidified the mutual understanding and relationship between China and the U.S. pickleball communities but also laid a foundation for future growth of the sport in China. It is believed that through their collaborative efforts, both sides will elevate the development of pickleball in China to new heights and jointly foster its global propagation and progression.
Guo Yanan, Deputy General Manager of V1 Group's Feiye Art Space, and Yang Fan, Director of the Group's External Publicity Department, were also in attendance at the event.
