Rank Group Upgrades their IT Infrastructure Across 50+ Venues with StarWind, Avoiding New Unnecessary Hardware Purchases
BEVERLY, MA, UNITED STATES , July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StarWind, a leading provider of hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) for Enterprise ROBO, SMB, & Edge, announced that the Rank Group PLC, the largest casino operator and the second largest bingo operator by venue count in Great Britain, is leveraging StarWind Virtual SAN to improve the IT infrastructure performance and resiliency across more than 50 venues.
Customer Challenge:
Rank Group PLC manages over 130 venues that rely on high-speed, secure data transfers around the clock. Previously, these processes were supported by an IT infrastructure composed of a mix of physical servers, racks, equipment, and a virtualized environment.
With the retirement of VMware vSphere Storage Appliance (VSA) by the vendor, and VMware vSAN requiring significant hardware upgrades, Rank Group needed a reliable solution capable of handling large data volumes with high performance, fault tolerance, and scalability without involving new unneeded hardware purchases.
Solution:
By upgrading the existing IT infrastructure with StarWind Virtual SAN, Rank Group achieved a powerful, cost-effective, and reliable enterprise storage solution that supports its extensive venue network. Key benefits included:
Minimal Hardware Footprint
Rank Group wanted to avoid adding unnecessary equipment to the already busy communication rooms. By deploying StarWind Virtual SAN on existing servers, Rank Group eliminated the need for new hardware, saving space and costs.
Improved Performance and Fault Tolerance
StarWind Virtual SAN ensured constant uptime and maximum bandwidth for Rank Group's intense data-transfer operations, enhancing the overall system’s reliability and performance.
Substantial Cost Savings
By deploying StarWind Virtual SAN on existing servers, Rank Group avoided the costs and logistical challenges associated with purchasing and installing new hardware. This allowed Rank Group to allocate its IT budget more efficiently, resulting in substantial cost savings.
“StarWind technology provides a highly available storage cluster with minimal server requirements. We were really pleased with the engagement process, the support during and after migration, and being a part of successful solution delivery”, said Craig Prosser, Head of IT Infrastructure, Rank Group.
For more information about Rank Group's IT transformation and the benefits of StarWind Virtual SAN, please read the full success story.
About Rank Group
Rank Group is a leading operator of casinos and bingo clubs in Great Britain. It has been entertaining Britain since 1937, from its origins in motion pictures to today's gambling brands.
About StarWind
Since 2008, StarWind has enabled customers to run their mission-critical applications with maximum performance and uptime, without breaking the bank. StarWind has earned the trust of over 63,800 businesses worldwide thanks to its reliable products and exceptional ease of use, resulting in near 100% customer satisfaction. StarWind has been pioneering hyperconvergence, driving enterprise ROBO and SMB forward with cutting-edge HCI solutions and best-in-class support and maintenance services.
For more information about our company, products, and up to date offerings, please visit www.starwindsoftware.com

