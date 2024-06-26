Hubject and AMPECO announce global partnership to deliver Plug&Charge and roaming services to EV charging providers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hubject, the EV interoperability market leader, and AMPECO, a global EV charging management software leader, have announced a strategic partnership. The collaboration enables CPOs and EMPs to benefit from Hubject’s intercharge and Plug&Charge networks and AMPECO’s EV charging management platform under a single contract.
With their extensive global presence and proven track record in mature markets like Europe and emerging markets such as the US, South Korea, and the Middle East, both companies are strategically aligned to enhance services for large-scale EV charging providers.
Using the AMPECO platform, EV charging providers can benefit from quick and reliable onboarding with Hubject’s roaming services. Clients maintain brand visibility within Hubject’s ecosystem by appearing as separate entities. Furthermore, AMPECO, as a certified Hubject Plug&Charge backend provider, allows CPOs and EMPs to integrate seamlessly with any Plug&Charge compliant hardware, delivering a smooth and efficient experience for EV drivers.
Hubject’s CEO Christian Hahn commented: “The partnership between Hubject and AMPECO extends the level and breadth of services and opportunities for CPOs globally. They can rapidly scale their operations across markets using AMPECO’s advanced platform and Hubject’s intercharge and Plug&Charge offerings.”
Stefan Ivanov, CRO of AMPECO, added, “Our longstanding collaboration with Hubject stems from the valuable offerings of their intercharge and Plug &Charge platforms, which greatly benefit the large-scale EV charging providers we work with. That's why we went the extra mile to make them directly available to our customers through our platform!”
Hubject’s leading intercharge and Plug&Charge networks empower EV charging providers to grow their international footprint confidently. A trusted global partner like AMPECO delivers full end-to-end support and direct access to Hubject’s services while keeping reliability, compliance, and security in mind. Ultimately, the combined services offered can help EV charging providers enter markets faster and more efficiently, leading to significant cost savings.
About Hubject
Hubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Its eRoaming platform connects original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), charge point operators (CPOs), and eMobility service providers (EMPs) to provide standardized access to a charging infrastructure regardless of any network. Hubject has established the world's largest eMobility charging network for electric vehicles by connecting over 725,000 charging points and more than 2,250 B2B partners across 63 countries and four continents. In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner for the eMobility sector, advising automotive manufacturers, charging providers, and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge using ISO15118-2 and ISO15118-20. Hubject delivers end-to-end eMobility solutions to power a positive, greener environmental future. Hubject was founded in 2012 to design, develop and implement a borderless eRoaming solution through a joint venture of the BMW Group, Bosch, EnBW, Enel X Way, E.ON, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens, and the Volkswagen Group. Hubject's global headquarters is in Berlin, with North American and Asia Pacific subsidiaries based in Los Angeles and Shanghai. For more information, please visit https://www.hubject.com/
Hubject – on the road to one million networked charge points in 2024!
About AMPECO
AMPECO enables large-scale EV charging providers to launch and scale their business operations under their own brand. The company offers a white-label and hardware-agnostic EV charging management platform to cover all business cases – public, private, and home charging.
Advanced energy management, flexible billing and subscription management, automatic maintenance algorithms, and inter-operator roaming are some of the platform’s key components. With security and scalability at its core, the platform allows large-scale operators like energy companies, oil and gas, fleets, hardware manufacturers, and installers to achieve quick go-to-market while gaining unmatched flexibility and extensibility via APIs.
AMPECO supports more than 150 charging network operators in over 50 markets and has been globally recognized by Frost & Sullivan, Financial Times, Forbes, Deloitte, and PwC, for its technological product innovation and strategic business development.
Contact:
Hubject
Stuart Barnes
Hubject Global Marketing & Communications
stuart.barnes@hubject.com
AMPECO
Dimitar Atanasov
Brand & Communications Manager
dimitar.atanasov@ampeco.com
Stuart Barnes
With their extensive global presence and proven track record in mature markets like Europe and emerging markets such as the US, South Korea, and the Middle East, both companies are strategically aligned to enhance services for large-scale EV charging providers.
Using the AMPECO platform, EV charging providers can benefit from quick and reliable onboarding with Hubject’s roaming services. Clients maintain brand visibility within Hubject’s ecosystem by appearing as separate entities. Furthermore, AMPECO, as a certified Hubject Plug&Charge backend provider, allows CPOs and EMPs to integrate seamlessly with any Plug&Charge compliant hardware, delivering a smooth and efficient experience for EV drivers.
Hubject’s CEO Christian Hahn commented: “The partnership between Hubject and AMPECO extends the level and breadth of services and opportunities for CPOs globally. They can rapidly scale their operations across markets using AMPECO’s advanced platform and Hubject’s intercharge and Plug&Charge offerings.”
Stefan Ivanov, CRO of AMPECO, added, “Our longstanding collaboration with Hubject stems from the valuable offerings of their intercharge and Plug &Charge platforms, which greatly benefit the large-scale EV charging providers we work with. That's why we went the extra mile to make them directly available to our customers through our platform!”
Hubject’s leading intercharge and Plug&Charge networks empower EV charging providers to grow their international footprint confidently. A trusted global partner like AMPECO delivers full end-to-end support and direct access to Hubject’s services while keeping reliability, compliance, and security in mind. Ultimately, the combined services offered can help EV charging providers enter markets faster and more efficiently, leading to significant cost savings.
About Hubject
Hubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Its eRoaming platform connects original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), charge point operators (CPOs), and eMobility service providers (EMPs) to provide standardized access to a charging infrastructure regardless of any network. Hubject has established the world's largest eMobility charging network for electric vehicles by connecting over 725,000 charging points and more than 2,250 B2B partners across 63 countries and four continents. In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner for the eMobility sector, advising automotive manufacturers, charging providers, and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge using ISO15118-2 and ISO15118-20. Hubject delivers end-to-end eMobility solutions to power a positive, greener environmental future. Hubject was founded in 2012 to design, develop and implement a borderless eRoaming solution through a joint venture of the BMW Group, Bosch, EnBW, Enel X Way, E.ON, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens, and the Volkswagen Group. Hubject's global headquarters is in Berlin, with North American and Asia Pacific subsidiaries based in Los Angeles and Shanghai. For more information, please visit https://www.hubject.com/
Hubject – on the road to one million networked charge points in 2024!
About AMPECO
AMPECO enables large-scale EV charging providers to launch and scale their business operations under their own brand. The company offers a white-label and hardware-agnostic EV charging management platform to cover all business cases – public, private, and home charging.
Advanced energy management, flexible billing and subscription management, automatic maintenance algorithms, and inter-operator roaming are some of the platform’s key components. With security and scalability at its core, the platform allows large-scale operators like energy companies, oil and gas, fleets, hardware manufacturers, and installers to achieve quick go-to-market while gaining unmatched flexibility and extensibility via APIs.
AMPECO supports more than 150 charging network operators in over 50 markets and has been globally recognized by Frost & Sullivan, Financial Times, Forbes, Deloitte, and PwC, for its technological product innovation and strategic business development.
Contact:
Hubject
Stuart Barnes
Hubject Global Marketing & Communications
stuart.barnes@hubject.com
AMPECO
Dimitar Atanasov
Brand & Communications Manager
dimitar.atanasov@ampeco.com
Stuart Barnes
Hubject
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube