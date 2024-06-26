Official Visit of President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to Estonia, 25 to 26 June 2024

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam is in Estonia on an Official Visit at the invitation of Estonian President Alar Karis.

On 25 June, President Tharman received a ceremonial welcome at the Presidential Palace at Kadriog, before calling on President Karis. He subsequently had a meeting with Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas at Stenbock House. President Tharman also visited the Monument of the War of Independence where he laid a wreath in commemoration of those who fought in Estonia’s War of Independence.

President Tharman’s meetings with both President Karis and Prime Minister Kallas affirmed the growing ties between Singapore and Estonia, including in education, cybersecurity, and the green transition. They also discussed regional and global developments, including the role played by both Singapore and Estonia as small states in standing up for the international rule of law. They also exchanged views on the need to avoid a progressive decoupling of the global economy. In the evening, President Karis hosted an Official Banquet in honour of President Tharman. President Tharman also met members of the Singaporean community in Estonia during the Official Banquet.

On 26 June, President Tharman and his delegation will be hosted to lunch by the President of the Riigikogu (Parliament of the Republic of Estonia), Lauri Hussar, in the Riigikogu. He will later visit the Arvo Pärt Centre and be hosted to dinner by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

President Tharman will also meet start-up companies in Estonia. He will also visit Horizon Pulp and Paper, a company known for its sustainable operations in paper manufacturing, that is owned by Singapore’s Tolaram Group.

President Tharman will return to Singapore on 27 June 2024.

