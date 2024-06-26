Official Visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Timor-Leste

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Timor-Leste Bendito dos Santos Freitas will make an Official Visit to Singapore from 26 to 28 June 2024. This is Minister Freitas’ introductory visit to Singapore and keeps up the momentum of high-level exchanges between Singapore and Timor-Leste.

Minister Freitas will call on Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. He will meet Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, who will also host him to lunch. Minister Freitas will also receive a briefing by the MFA Diplomatic Academy.

